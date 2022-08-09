Who are some of the best robots to have appeared in science fiction movies?

Robots, more or less humanoid, have been appearing on screen since the first science fiction movies

robots in science fiction

The gender of the Science fiction has explored a number of exciting technological advances over the years that have translated into reality as science became fiction, which can be seen in the great developments in robotics technology that have followed decades of innovations cinematographic robotics that began with the Maria Maschinenmensch of metropolis in 1927.

Robots have fascinated humans for a long time. They’ve been a mainstay of cinema for nearly a century, but the old legends about automatons and golems go back even further. The work Frankenstein of Mary Shelley, published in 1818, introduced many of the most recognizable tropes relating to artificial humans. The word “robot” was not coined until the beginning of the 20th century, deriving from the Slavic word “robota”, which means “forced labor”.

We will not include hal, JARVIS, MOTHER and the like, no incorporeal entities, purely artificial intelligence. The robot must have some sort of body, usually humanoid in shape (although slight exceptions to shape may occur for particularly impressive robots). Neither C-3PO neither R2-D2 will be part of this list, since the films of starwars they cannot technically be considered science fiction films. But that does not prevent us from making them a special mention as the best known.

We leave you some of the best robots in science fiction cinema

Marvin – The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

The depressed and paranoid android known as Marvin (to the one who gave voice Alan Rickman) may not seem instantly adorable on The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy 2005, given his surly attitude due to the fact that he has an incredibly brilliant brain but is only given mundane and boring tasks.

However, Marvin’s fantastic design for the film adaptation of the iconic sci-fi novels from Douglas Adams endowed the character with a bulbous, shuffling body and an oversized head with a sad, yet lovable expression locked into his face, making him Marvin the Lovable Android. Those responsible for the film had the courtesy to include a cameo by Marvin from the TV series from 1951.

Johnny 5 – Short Circuit

Short circuitfrom 1986, introduced science fiction fans to Johnny 5which was part of a series of robot prototypes known as SAINT (Strategic Artificially Intelligent Nuclear Transport) that was struck by lightning and became sentient.

The robot escaped and began to learn about human culture in Oregon, where he ended up adopting the name Johnny 5 and meeting his friends while fighting for freedom. Although the robot design was anything but huggable, the humanity contained in Johnny 5’s expressive eyes would be reproduced in later designs of lovable robots on the big screen.

The giant robots of Sky Captain and the world of tomorrow

Robots don’t get more retro than in the unfairly underrated sci-fi flick from Kerry Conran, Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow. Its look and feel are so authentic to 1940s serial movies that it could almost be mistaken for a recently unearthed classic from the era (if it weren’t for the stunning CGI effects and contemporary stars like Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow Y Angelina Jolie). He has such an unforced and innocent energy that you can practically feel the influence of an entire era of cinema.

The iron Giant

Is it any wonder that the titular character makes everyone cry uncontrollably towards the end of the movie? Throughout 90 brief minutes, the film of Brad Bird shows us that the Iron Giant he is a nobler childlike robot than any human could be. In the original version he had the voice of Vin Diesel.

Although his stature and 1950s design make the Giant an imposing presence, the friendship he strikes up with the young man Hogarth it is very moving. While Hogarth teaches the Giant to choose and do what is right, the Giant, in turn, teaches us that “you are what you choose to be” through his actions. Created as a weapon of mass destruction, the Giant chooses to be a kind soul, a soul that makes the ultimate sacrifice for his dear friend.

Roy Batty – Blade Runner

Maybe bladerunner be starred by Harrison Fordbut it is indisputable that it is Roy Battymodel android rebel leader Nexus 6 of Rutger Hauer, who leaves a permanent mark on the public’s psyche. Batty, more than any other character in this sci-fi masterpiece, embodies the sweeping philosophical and thematic rationale – both subtle and crude – of the free adaptation of Ridley Scott of Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?

Batty shone twice as brightly as his creator, eldon tyrelland cast off the shackles of his slave existence, leading his “skinny” companions like Moses to Promised land. However, unlike Moses, Roy was very angry with his Maker, so Tyrell would listen to him.

By his own admission, he’s done “questionable” things (there’s a whole string of murders leading up to Earth), but deep down he’s someone who has nothing to lose, given his limited lifespan. That is, until he feels what true loss is, when the android companion (and his lover) Pris is “recalled” by the rogue android hunter, Deckard. There are greater things to fear than dying. Roy Batty has seen things that people would not believe. One can kill God and still show mercy. But ultimately history will forget this too, however long someone’s life may be, however brilliant they may be.

WALL E

This little garbage collector won our hearts with his goofy and lovable personality. WALL E he is often caught in funny situations while cleaning up a forsaken Earth, hanging out with his friend the cockroach and admiring the little trinkets he collects.

For a robot that barely says two words, WALL-E exudes a lot of emotion. His big eyes, full of wonder, and his little whistles and squeals make us fall in love with him even before we EVE make your entrance. It’s no wonder that the stern EVE falls for WALL-E in the end, especially after he shows her romantic side by dancing with her in space.

T-800 – The Terminator

There are Terminators more advanced and dangerous, but none is more iconic than the original. Compared to the rest of the robots on this list, it’s really the actor’s performance that elevates the T-800 to the Robotics Hall of Fame.

schwarzenegger It’s terrifying as the unstoppable killing machine that won’t stop until it completes its objective. It may have the muscles, but it’s its physical performance that makes the T-800 so formidable: it rarely blinks, never reacts, just chases its target. Living up to its programming, the T-800 manages to show how fearsome and powerful it is.