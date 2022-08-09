Which is celebrated on August 9
International Day of Indigenous Peoples: Established in 1994 by the ONY, this day was created to raise awareness and not leave this population behind, seeking equal opportunities and helping to improve the well-being of this population.
What happened in Mexico on August 9?
- in 1799 José Justo Gómez de la Cortina is born, Mexican writings.
- in 1920 Mexican filmmaker Enrique Rosas dies.
- In 1940 Mexican painter Mario Almela is born.
- in 1941 Raúl Álvarez Garín, Mexican activist and writer, is born.
- in 1965 actor Alexis Ayala is born.
- in 1988 Ramón Valdés dies, known for playing the role of Don Ramón in the Chavo del 8 series.
- in 2002 Mexican actor Roberto “el flaco” Guzmán dies.
What personalities were born on August 9?
- in 1963 Whitney Houston, American singer and actress, is born.
- in 1972 singer-songwriter Juanes is born.
- in 1982 American athlete Tyson Gay is born.
- in 1985 American actress Anna Kendrick is born
Who died on August 9?
- in 1969 Sharon Tate dies at the hands of Charles Manson.
Other events of August 9
- in 1173 Construction of the Tower of Pisa begins.
- in 1483 The Sistine Chapel opens in Rome.
- in 1884 the first city in Latin America, San José in Costa Rica, has electric lighting.
- in 1892 Thomas Edison receives the patent for the two-way telegraph.
- in 1930 the figure of Betty Boop is released.
- in 1936 Jesse Owens wins his fourth gold medal at the Berlin Olympics
- in 1942 Mahatma Gandhi is arrested in Bombay.
- in 1945 The second atomic bomb is dropped on Japan in the city of Nagasaki.
- in 1974 Richard Nixon resigns over the Watergate scandal. Gerald Ford succeeds him as president.
- in 1986 Queen’s last concert with its original members is performed.
- In 1992 The Barcelona Olympics close