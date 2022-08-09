Which is celebrated on August 9

International Day of Indigenous Peoples: Established in 1994 by the ONY, this day was created to raise awareness and not leave this population behind, seeking equal opportunities and helping to improve the well-being of this population.

What happened in Mexico on August 9?

in 1799 José Justo Gómez de la Cortina is born, Mexican writings.

José Justo Gómez de la Cortina is born, Mexican writings. in 1920 Mexican filmmaker Enrique Rosas dies.

Mexican filmmaker Enrique Rosas dies. In 1940 Mexican painter Mario Almela is born.

Mexican painter Mario Almela is born. in 1941 Raúl Álvarez Garín, Mexican activist and writer, is born.

Raúl Álvarez Garín, Mexican activist and writer, is born. in 1965 actor Alexis Ayala is born.

actor Alexis Ayala is born. in 1988 Ramón Valdés dies, known for playing the role of Don Ramón in the Chavo del 8 series.

Ramón Valdés dies, known for playing the role of Don Ramón in the Chavo del 8 series. in 2002 Mexican actor Roberto “el flaco” Guzmán dies.

What personalities were born on August 9?

in 1963 Whitney Houston, American singer and actress, is born.

Whitney Houston, American singer and actress, is born. in 1972 singer-songwriter Juanes is born.

singer-songwriter Juanes is born. in 1982 American athlete Tyson Gay is born.

American athlete Tyson Gay is born. in 1985 American actress Anna Kendrick is born

Who died on August 9?

in 1969 Sharon Tate dies at the hands of Charles Manson.

Other events of August 9