Which artists will sing at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards?

The next edition of the Video Music Awards (VMA) of the MTV network, scheduled for August 28 in New Jersey (USA), will have a marked Latin flavor due to the performances of the Colombian J Balvin and the Brazilian Anitta.

Who was the first Latin artist to reach number 1 on the world list of Spotify will debut in these famous awards and will, precisely, with the success that has taken her to the top, To wrapand faced with the question of whether he will also win one of the prizes, that of “best latin video”.

In that category you will come face to face with Balvinwho had already acted in the 2019 VMAs in the company of Puerto Rican bad bunny and who returns in this edition to interpret his song twerking level in collaboration with the Colombian Ryan Castro.

The gala, according to what its organizers announced this Friday, will also include the Americans Marshmello and Khalid who will jump together on stage at the Prudential Center to present the song live for the first time Number, as well as his compatriots in the band panic! At The Discowho will touch the theme Long live Las Vengeance.

This year Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X and Kendrick Lamar top the list of nominees as candidates in seven categories, followed by Doja Cat and Harry Styleswith six nominations each, and Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd, all of them with five.

Among the applicants will also be Madonna, the most awarded in the history of MTV with 20 awards, who has also become the only person nominated in each of the five decades in which the VMAs have been heldwhose ceremony This year it will be broadcast live to more than 170 countries.