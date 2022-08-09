Where to enjoy outdoor cinema this summer in the province of Pontevedra

Going to the movies is not a plan exclusively for rainy winter afternoons when going for a walk is not an option. During the summer, although it sounds like something that would only appear in an American movie, various outdoor movie quotes in the province of Pontevedra.

Many of these events are organized Cinema in the Rua, an organization that travels throughout Galicia showing films of different styles and periods. Other times it is the town councils themselves who establish open-air movie days, both in the most “movie-like” version of the drive-in movie theater and sessions with seats outside.

If you want taste the experience of watching a movie when the sun goes down in the middle of the street, in this article we collect what are the opportunities you have still from here until the month of September arrives.

You

The Friday, August 12 at 10:30 p.m. will be screened Arrietty in Tui. It is an animated film from the Ghibli studio and will delight both children and adults. The exact location will be the river walk of the town.

There will also be another session on August 21; will be the turn of The croods: a new era. Children will enjoy this family film to the fullest, which will be screened at 10:00 p.m. in the Ribeira de Caldelas area.

Vilagarcia de Arousa

Vilagarcía de Arousa will be one of the destinations with the most scheduled films on hand, so whether you are from there or not, a visit is recommended. East August 9 will play Brothers in lawthe 13 Asterix; The 17, Tom and Jerry and finally, on August 19, the tape Live is Life in the gardens of Ravella.

Nigran

It seems that this summer only two films will stop at the town of Nigrán. On the one hand, Live is Lifewhich will be today, August 9, in the Plaza del Auditorio at 10:00 p.m. The second title to be screened at the same location is To all train destination Asturias (it will be August 16).

Moana and Cangas

In the busiest points of O Morrazo you can also enjoy a few open-air cinema sessions. August 14 will be screened in Cangas dunes, one of the biggest box office hits of the last year. It will be on the Ojea esplanade at 10:00 p.m.

Moaña will host four film events the next few weeks: on August 12, in the church of A Peregrina (O Latón), the film of Sonic at 10:30 p.m. On the 26th of the same month, in the surroundings of the CEIP Domaio, it will be possible to see the latest version starring Emma Stone of cruel. The session will begin at 10:30 p.m.

Already in September, you can enjoy in Moaña two other titles. On the 7th of bad boys for life, in the chapel of the Miracles of Verducedo at 10:30 p.m. The next day, in the same location and at the same time, it will be the turn of peter rabbit 2an animated film for the whole family.

Sanxenxo

Sanxenxo, one of the destinations most chosen by tourists when visiting Galicia, will host a couple of screenings next Saturday, August 13. One of them will take place in the Vilalonga Square (Till the wedding do us partat 10:00 p.m.) and another in the Manuel Cortes de Bordons Square (To all train destination Asturias, at 10:00 p.m.). Two comedy options with a Spanish signature.