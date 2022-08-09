WhatsApp, you can hide your number in group chats

WhatsApp is one of the platforms instant messaging most used around the world by millions of people, either to send photos, messages, videos, voice memos, make video callsamong other things.

One of the many advantages of this application is that it is constantly updated from time to time, adding new functions and tools so that users can enjoy them.

Hide your number in group chats

One of the improvements it is working on is in the area of ​​privacy and security, especially in the configuration of the activity in group chats, since now you can even hide your phone number in group chats.

And it is that when you are in a group chat, you run the risk that anyone, even someone you do not know, can see your phone number, which is not to everyone’s liking since authorization is not given for it.

Now, in a group chat, next to its settings, the option to mute it and even customize notifications will appear, in this list all members will be without exception, either with the contact name that you have registered or with their numbers telephone.

For now, this update is only available for Android devices, in version 2.22.17.23 of the software, where the group chat menu can already be found in the privacy settings section.

What is known is that this update will be enabled by default, which means that all members’ phone numbers will be hidden from everyone immediately when they join the group, although each user can change the settings whenever they want.

