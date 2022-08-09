WhatsApp: meaning of the emoji that joins the fingers of the hand upwards | SPORT-PLAY

WhatsApp It already has more than three thousand emoticons on its instant messaging platform, the same ones that you can use to express feelings, emotions and make the conversation with your contacts more dynamic and entertaining; however, you have to be very careful when sending them, since the person you are chatting with could misunderstand some of them and fall into confusion. That is why, from Depor, we will explain the official meaning of the emoji known as “the hand that joins the fingers upwards” (or pinched fingers/finger purse in English). When should you use it? Find out in this note.

Some users also call it the “pinch fingers” emoticon. It was approved in WhatsApp as part of Unicode 13.0 in the year 2020, it is practically a new icon that in a short time has become one of the most used emojis in the aforementioned Meta application.

WHAT DOES THE EMOJI OF THE HAND WITH THE FINGERS UP MEAN?

In Latin America, many believe that it is the derogatory colloquial adjective “Boludo”, an Argentine gesture to refer to a person who does stupid things. According to the portal specialized in emojis, we refer to Emojipediait was learned that the icon has Italian origin, since it refers to the gesture “ma che vuoi” (bag of the fingers, translated into Spanish), an expression used to show disagreement, frustration or disbelief, it can also mean “What do you want?” either “What are you saying?”.

It is important to clarify that the emoji that “pinches the fingers” has different cultural meanings in other countries of the world, such as the Argentine that we explained above, or in Israel, it can mean “hold”, “just relax” either “be patient”. In addition, K-Pop artists, such as Yuri, use it as a characteristic gesture to represent a dumpling and a general feeling of warmth, he noted. Emojipedia.

WHAT DOES PINCHED FINGERS MEAN IN LINGO?

According to Insider, the “pinched fingers” emoji, which comes in a variety of skin tones, represents the Italian gesture “Ma che vuoi,” which means “What do you mean?” But it became a topic of conversation on Thursday when some Twitter users pointed out that it looks like a hand ready to “punch”.

