What will the new Leagues Cup 2023 be like? This is how the MLS vs. Liga MX will play

With the promise of a tournament “full of emotions” in a span of four weeks “like a World Cup”, this Tuesday Mikel Arriola presented the new Leagues Cup 2023in which the 18 clubs from Liga MX and the 29 from MLSgiving a total of 47 participants who will play 77 matches to crown the best team in North America.

Within the framework of the All-Star Game to be held in Minnesota this Wednesday, the president of Liga MX shared information about the new contest that will bring together the best clubs in Mexico, the United States and Canadathat will be held between the end of July and the beginning of August 2023 on an annual basis, choosing these dates to avoid conflicts with the World Cup, Gold Cup, the Concacaf Champions League and the US Tennis Open, as the case may be.

“Starting next year (2023) we are going to play a single tournament, all teams from Mexico against all teams from the United States, 77 games, official tournament and whoever wins that tournament goes to the Round of 32 of the Concacaf Champions Cup, which can go to the Club World Cup. I think playing in the United States enriches Liga MX and we also enriched MLS,” Arriola said.

How will the Leagues Cup 2023 be played? Format

All the games will be in the United States over four weeks, with the particularity that two of the 47 teams will not be in the Group Stagesince it is thought -it remains to be confirmed- that the MLS Champion and Liga MX Champion of Champions get automatic pass to the Round of 32.

The remaining 45 clubs will be divided into 15 groups of three participants each, in turn segregated according to the region of the United States in which the matches will be played: West, South, Central and East Region. It is important to note that each team will play two games in its sector.

Leagues Cup 2023; This is how the Champion will be defined

Two of the 15 groups will advance of the three clubs in each one (the best positioned by sector), giving a total of 30 teams plus the two that were not in the Group Stage for his quality as MLS Champion and Champion of Champions of the MX League, if it is confirmed that this will be the criteria.

Those 32 franchises will be in direct elimination under the format of Round of 32, Round of 16, Quarter Finals, Semi Finals and Grand Final single party in all cases. The venues of the matches are yet to be defined. and the four semifinalist teams will have their direct ticket to the Concacaf Champions League.