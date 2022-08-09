What to watch today on TV? Tuesday, August 9, 2022 | TV

13.10 / AMC

‘usual suspects’

Usual Suspects. USA, 1995 (105 m.). Director: Bryan Singer. Cast: Kevin Spacey, Gabriel Byrne, Chazz Palmintieri, Stephen Baldwin, Benicio del Toro.

A real surprise that is among the most interesting and innovative proposals of the thriller from the nineties. With a diabolical plot development, the story of a group of criminals hired by a legendary gangster, whom no one has ever seen, but whom everyone fears, is told. Impossible to reveal more details of the argument. The sober but robust behind-the-scenes work of Bryan Singer joins the unsurpassed cast of actors, in which an amazing Kevin Spacey shines.

4:00 p.m. / Hollywood

‘Now you see Me’

Now You See Me. USA, 2013 (150 minutes). Director: Louis Leterrier. Cast: Jesse Eisenberg, Morgan Freeman, Mark Ruffalo.

Between cinematographic winks and visual excesses, Now you see Me chases a group of magicians who, in fact, is dedicated to robbing banks. Although the debauchery soaks up a good part of the footage, the plot is sustained by some fun script twists and a first-rate cast.

18.00 / Four

Basketball: Spain prepares the European

The Spanish basketball team begins to prepare for the Eurobasket that begins on September 1. Sergio Scariolo’s players will play four games against the Greek and Lithuanian teams, twice. This afternoon they face the Greek team in Athens and on Thursday they will repeat the appointment at the WiZink Center in Madrid. Next week will be the double confrontation with Lithuania.

19.45 / WE ARE

‘crack II’

Spain, 1983 (120 minutes). Director: Jose Luis Garcia. Interpreters: Alfredo Landa, María Casanova, Arturo Fernández.

After shaking up Spanish cinema with crack, Garci took up the character of detective Germán Areta with the same reliability and conviction. The director dives again into the codes of American film noir and transports them to a most disturbing Madrid, splendidly photographed by Manuel Rojas.

21.30 / DMAX

Great Francoist constructions

the documentary series Francoist megastructures reviews how in the postwar period and the dictatorship, Franco embarked on gigantic constructions that sought to demonstrate the power of the country. This episode recounts how, once the civil war ended, the Extremaduran province of Badajoz became one of the poorest in Spain and the perfect setting to display the power of the new regime. In addition, the construction of dams became a primary need, as the Aldeadávila Dam stands out.

22.00 / Movistar Classics

‘The Guns of Navarone’

The Guns of Navarone. United States, 1961 (150 minutes). Director: J. Lee Thompson. Cast: Gregory Peck, David Niven, Anthony Quinn, Stanley Baker.

The Navarone canyons It is a good sample of war films from the sixties. Framed in the subgenre of suicide squads, it stands as a paradigm of a simple and direct cinema, but shot with solvency and rigor. As usual in this type of production, it also brings together a group of actors of immense category, who are in charge of executing the mission of destroying the most impregnable Nazi bastion.

22.00 / The 2

Commissioner Montalbano returns

The literary character created by Andrea Camilleri has returned to La 2, which offers the entire series this summer Commissioner Montalbano, which will culminate with the broadcast of the last episode, premiered in Italy last year and still unreleased on free-to-air television in Spain. The policeman works in Vigata, province of Montelusa, together with two peculiar companions and is always known for his tenacity in rural Sicily ruled by the mafia.

22.25 / The 1

Trip to the Alcarria with ‘Comando al sol’

reporters from Command to the sun They sail through the Pantano de Alocén, known as the Sea of ​​Castile, on the shores of La Alcarria. Later, they will visit Buendía, the Cuenca town of about 400 that has the attraction of gigantic faces carved in stone. You will also arrive at the monastery of Uclés, called El Escorial de La Mancha. Heading north, the program will celebrate one of the hottest summer parties in Soria and will share the exciting experience of walking on hot coals with the residents of San Pedro Manrique.

22.30 / The Sixth

More adventures for the special forces of ‘Six’

The SEAL Team Six, one of the main anti-terrorist units of the US Armed Forces, stars in this series that portrays their adventures. Tonight’s episodes focus on a special mission of the team in a dangerous territory of Bosnia and the kidnapping of an ambassador who may put the group of agents in check.

22.45 / Four

Double date with the emotion of the series ‘9-1-1′

Los Angeles first responders face new challenges in tonight’s double installment of the series 9-1-1. In the first episode, officers come to the rescue of workers trapped in a Category 5 factory fire. Meanwhile, Maddie reveals a painful family secret that leads Buck to confront his childhood. The second installment recounts how the members of the emergency unit begin to believe in the legendary superstition of the fire station, when during the day they chain a long succession of strange calls for help.

23.35 / TCM

‘Natural Born Killers’

Natural Born Killers. USA, 1995 (120 minutes). Director: Oliver Stone. Cast: Woody Harrelson, Juliette Lewis, Tom Sizemore, Robert Downey Jr.

Oliver Stone unleashes a brutal barrage of violence that overwhelms the most tempered viewer. Natural Born Killers, The pinnacle of Stone’s visual style, it’s an ode to the feverish montage that follows Mickey and Mallory, a criminal couple engulfed in a cataract of blood and destruction. His adventures serve the director to satirize a society that instills violence to later be horrified by it, thanks to a whirlwind of uncomfortable images until exhaustion.

23.40 / Movistar Drama

‘Forrest Gump’

USA, 1994 (142 minutes). Director: Robert Zemeckis. Cast: Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Gary Sinise.

in his day, Forrest Gump surprised with some digital effects that still amaze. However, among them is hidden a strong patriotic pill that moves at ease in the most cloying backwaters of the story and that, in addition, viciously punishes all its minimally conflictive characters.You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISION on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.