What productions has Kate Winslet been in?

“Mare of Easttown” has been one of the revelation series of 2021 and Kate Winslet has had a lot to do with it. The actress She won an Emmy, out of the 16 for which fiction was nominated, for her portrayal of the protagonist, Mare Sheehan. Winslet achieved fame at the age of 22 with “titanica”, which was a box office success, and since then has consolidated his career.

Actress of natural form

For Winslet, acting ran in the family. Born on October 5, 46 years ago, in Reading, England, she grew up in a family closely related to the profession.

“My father was an actor, my mother was not actressbut her two parents yes, she had two brothers who at a certain point were dedicated to that and I saw all these people being happy, being different characters and acting during their life, ”he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2020.

Her acting spark was lit at the age of five, she told the outlet, while sitting on the toilet. “Really. She could hear the sounds of the house. She had three brothers and my parents. It was a very small house. They didn’t have much money and the walls were paper thin. If there was any discussion you could hear everything,” she said. actress.

At that moment, she could hear her mother at the top of the stairs yelling at her sister about her tap shoes and had a revelation: “Wow, if there was one of those video cameras recording and following my mom, it would seem that she’s acting, but she’s not, she’s just being herself,” she said.

“Then I thought, ‘Aaah, so acting is just being. Yes, I want to do that.” Thus she found what became his profession years later.

“I never had that huge ambition in a way where I was like, ‘I’m going to be in movies and this is my five-year plan,’” he recalled.

“And since my parents had no money, they didn’t talk about money. So that never pushed me. I just thought, ‘Maybe I’ll do theater, and if I’m lucky enough, I might get an episode of something.'”

“titanica“, fame and pressure

She began acting as a child, making television commercials, small appearances in television series and plays. And she, like the rest of the girls around her, she also went to school, where she was a bit bullied.

“For being chubby, you know, plus there were girls who were envious of me because I was already acting a little bit as a teenager,” she said on the Today Show in 2016.

“So this is my revenge. This here. This wonderful career that I have been blessed with. I have healthy children, I have a really happy life, so it’s like ‘look at me now, girls!’”, she confessed.

At the age of 17, her first big break came with “Heavenly Creatures”, directed by Peter Jackson, based on the true story of two teenage friends who end up murdering the mother of one of them.

A year later, in 1995, Winslet was part of the cast of “Sense and Sensibility”, an adaptation of the homonymous novel by Jane Austen. Her work on the film earned her an Oscar nomination for best actress delivery. Then came “Jude” and “Hamlet.”

In 1997, now twenty-five years ago, his name and his face became world famous thanks to the furor he raised “titanica”, the James Cameron film that gathers a love story between two young people from different social classes on board the ship.

“I don’t want to have to say that’titanica‘ was the movie that had the biggest impact on my career, but I guess so. It was the one that really gave me the opportunity to be able to choose,” he told Esquire in 2015.

“People think that I became financially successful immediately after titanica. And that is a wrong idea, ”he added about the film.

What that ship brought was fame, immediate and overflowing. “I was put under quite a bit of personal physical scrutiny and criticized a lot and the British press were quite cruel to me,” Winslet recalled on the WTF podcast in January 2021.

“I felt pretty intimidated if I’m being honest with you,” she recalled.

He thought it was horrible and hoped it would pass. “And it definitely happened, but it also made me realize that if that’s what being famous was, I wasn’t ready to be famous, thank you. No, definitely not”.

Such a recognizable character in a wildly popular movie can boost a career or become a box to escape from. If his role in “titanica” was once the second, Winslet managed to leave it and evolve.

After this title he embarked on others such as “Hideous Kinky”, “Enigma”, “Iris” and “War Game”, among others.

In 2004, he starred opposite Jim Carrey in “The Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” directed by Michel Gondry, for which he earned his fourth Oscar nomination, following “Sense and Sensibility,” “Ticanic” and “Iris.”

In 2006 she was nominated for the fifth time for “Little Children” and in 2008 she won her first statuette, for best actress, for his role in “The Reader.” In 2015 she was a candidate again, for “Steve Jobs”.

“I allowed myself a fist-pumping moment,” she told Vanity Fair in 2008 about the moment someone told her about the record she had set for being the youngest to get five nominations.

She was alone in her apartment, jumping and screaming. “This was not supposed to happen to someone like me. I am not a girl with a pedigree. I have no classical training. I don’t come from a luxurious house, no.”

Winslet told the media that her mother had to dedicate her family benefit, which she received for the four children, to tuition for acting school. Also that her grandmother contributed. Later, when she started doing her first jobs, the money had the same fate. “I mean, I really struggled, so for me to be in this position, to have those nominations… it’s not something that happens this way, you know? It doesn’t.”

His filmography includes other features such as “The Holiday”, “Revolutionary Road”, which was the reunion on the screen with the male protagonist of “titanica“, Leonardo Dicaprio.

He also starred in, among others, “Carnage”, “Contagion”, “The Mountain Between Us” and “Ammonite”. She also the previously mentioned series, “Mare of Easttown”. In addition, she is part of the upcoming sequels to another blockbuster from director James Cameron, “Avatar.”

By Mateo Castillo.