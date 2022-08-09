what happened on a day like today?

This date is celebrated on the International Day of Solidarity with the Women’s Struggle in South Africa and Namibia, the International Day of Indigenous Peoples and, in Argentina, the Special Education Teacher’s Day; some events, births and deaths that occurred on this day and shocked the world

The ephemeris of August 9 include two global parties: on the one hand, the International Day of Solidarity with Women’s Struggle in South Africa and Namibia, established by the United Nations General Assembly to commemorate gender crimes committed in the Apartheid era; and on the other, the International Day of Indigenous Peoplesalso ruled by said body, in this case, as a tribute and a call for attention to the difficulties faced by these communities almost everywhere in the world.

Likewise, Argentina celebrates today the Special Education Teacher’s Dayin memory of the creation of the Directorate of Special Education, on August 9, 1949. In our country, through the National Education Law 26,206, this modality of the educational system was formally recognized, which seeks to include people with disabilities so that they can access this right.

On this date, in addition, a new anniversary of the birth of important figures such as the American singer whitney houstonColombian singer-songwriter Juanes and the journalist and psychologist Ernest Tenembaum; and commemorates the day of death From the writer Hermann Hesse, Nobel Prize winner; as well as the Mexican actor Ramon Valdesknown for playing Don Ramón in the strip El Chavo del 8.

This was also the day in 1945 that the United States made the bombing of nagasaki: the second, and so far last, nuclear attack on a civilian population in history.

1822 – The Faculty of Medicine begins to function in Buenos Aires.

1930 – The animated film and television character Betty Boop is born.

[1945–TheUnitedStatesdropstheatomicbombthatdestroysNagasakiJapan

1957 – American actress Melanie Griffith is born.

1962 – German novelist and poet Herman Hesse dies.

1963 – Whitney Houston, American singer, is born.

1963 – Ernesto Tenembaum, Argentine journalist, is born.

1965 – Singapore separates from Malaysia.

1968 – American actress Gillian Anderson is born.

1969 – The Manson clan murders actress Sharon Tate at her Los Angeles home.

1972 – Colombian singer-songwriter Juanes is born.

1985 – Anna Kendrick, American actress, is born.

1986 – Queen’s last concert with its original line-up is held at Knebworth Park in England, one of the most popular and reproduced in music history.

1989 – Mexican actor Ramón Valdés, known for being “Don Ramón” in El Chavo del 8, dies.

1990 – Swedish actor Bill Skarsgård is born.

