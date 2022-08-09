what Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, Anya Taylor-Joy and Robert De Niro look like in the preview of Amsterdam

Margot Robbie in Amsterdam, escorted by Christian Bale and Johan David Washington

With an all-star cast amsterdamthe new film from director David O. Russell, released its first trailer. Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and Johan David Washington play the main roles in a story that combines fact and fiction And it will hit theaters at the end of the year.

The production is set in the 1930s and follows a trio of unconditional friends who are involved in a false accusation of murder, which falls on one of the characters. Along the way, the protagonists will meet several strange individuals while finding themselves caught up in the middle of a great conspiracy.

The group will forge a bond to protect each other and, as the trailer promises, viewers will appreciate how these three friends, two soldiers played by Bale and Washington and a nurse (Robbie), find themselves at the center of one of the most shocking secret plots. in United States history.

amsterdam

amsterdam is a 20th Century Studios movie and It also has in its cast the star participation of Robert De Niro, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Taylor Swift, Mike Myers, Rami Malek and Zoe Saldaña.

“You have a dead white man in a box,” Rock’s character says at the start of the footage. “Not even a coffin, it doesn’t even have a lid on it,” he adds in front of the deceased. From there, the clip goes back in time to provide some context to the confusing circumstances shown below.

amsterdam

“We made a pact and swore to protect each other, no matter what,” narrates Bale’s character. Everything seems to be going smoothly until the trio is accused of killing someone, “which is not true”, confesses the same protagonist in front of the characters played by Rami Malek and Anya Taylor-Joy.

Robert de Niro in Amsterdam sneak peek

Towards the end of the advance, the figure of Robert De Niro is present in the skin of a friend of the alleged victim who was murdered. “They killed him because of something monstrous that he had seen,” says the emblematic actor. “This is getting so much bigger than any of us,” observes Robbie’s character, who at the same time confesses: “I had to stab a man, I had to hit a lady with a brick once.”

To know more about this story, we will have to wait until November, the month of its premiere. The director of the film, David O. Russell, was also in charge of writing the script and producing the film. This is his first feature film since the release of Joy, the name of successfrom 2015.