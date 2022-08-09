Unrecognizable Kim Kardashian in this photo: how the diva has changed

Kim Kardashian unrecognizable in this photo: how the diva has changed; the shot of the past will leave you speechless.

She is one of the most famous and influential women in the world. She is a true icon for entire generations. Hugely successful entrepreneur and influencer, Kim Kardashian has 320 million followers on Instagram. And that’s where, a few days ago, she shared a shot that didn’t go unnoticed.

The star opened the drawer of memories and posted on her very popular channel a photo dating back to the summer of 1996. A very young Kim in a soap and water version eats an ice cream, wearing a simple white t-shirt. A shot that, as always when it comes to the Kardashian, got full of likes and comments. An avalanche of compliments for the young Kim: curious to see what was he like as a teenager? You will be enchanted.

Kiam Kardashian, the shot of the past will amaze you: almost unrecognizable

We are used to seeing her with neat looks and flawless make-up. Kim Kardashian is a true beauty icon, which has given life to very luxurious beauty lines, skin care, fragrances and lingerie. At 41, Kim is one of the greatest entrepreneurs in the world, becoming super popular thanks to the reality show Walking with the Kardashians, dedicated to the life of the Kardashian / Jenner family. But what was the star like before she became famous?

It was she who showed it, through her very popular Instagram channel. Kim usually shares photos of her past on Instagram, alone or in the company of her sisters, to whom she is very attached. And, just a few days ago, Kim shared a very sweet shot on her social media, dating back to ’96. At the time, the Kardashian he was 16 and it was already incredibly beautiful. The shot in question contains the beauty soap and water of the young Kim, still far from the super marked make-up with which we usually see her today. Curious to see what she was like? Take a look:

Oh yes, the young Kim was already enchanting, even while enjoying her ice cream. She who knows if she at that moment she imagined that, shortly thereafter, she would become one of the most loved and prominent stars in the world. It was in 1996 that Kim took part in the music video for Tupac’s All About U song. But her popularity came thanks to her family-focused reality show. Have you ever seen any episodes?

Kim Kardashian is single again after nine months

The news came from the American media and it seems to be really official: Kim and Pate Davidson broke up, after about nine months of relationship. According to sources, the two would have separated due to distance and too many commitments, but without any rancor and with mutual respect.