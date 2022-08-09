United on tour without Ronaldo, it’s official: “Family problem”
MANCHESTER (ENGLAND) – The news had already been anticipated in recent days from British print and now it’s official: Cristiano Ronaldo will not participate in the tour summer in Thailand’s Manchester United. The Portuguese, who did not show up at the gathering ending up in the center of several voices of market but in the meantime he acted as testimonial posing with the new jersey of the ‘Red Devils‘, was not in fact included in the list of 31 called up by the new coach Erik Ten Hag.
The club statement
“He was granted a additional holiday period – explains the club in a statement – to face a family problem“. Not even the defender will be part of the group Phil Jones (that “He is following a personalized program, as was the case last summer, to make sure he is well prepared for next season”), Brandon Williams (“returning from a loan period at Norwich City, he has a small problem and therefore continues to work at Carrington”) And Andreas Pereira (to which it was “Granted a break after his recent engagements in Brazil, on loan to Flamengo”).
The 31 players called up by Ten Hag
Goalkeepers: David De Gea, Tom Heaton, Nathan Bishop, Matej Kovar. Defenders: Eric Bailly, Diogo Dalot, Ethan Laird, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Alex Telles, Axel Tuanzebe, Raphael Varane, Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Midfielders: Amad, Bruno Fernandes, Fred, James Garner, Hannibal, Zidane Iqbal, Scott McTominay, Facundo Pellistri, Charlie Savage, Donny van de Beek. Forwards: Tahith Chong, Anthony Elanga, Alejandro Garnacho, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho.