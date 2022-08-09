United on tour without Ronaldo, it’s official: “Family problem”

MANCHESTER (ENGLAND) – The news had already been anticipated in recent days from British print and now it’s official: Cristiano Ronaldo will not participate in the tour summer in Thailand’s Manchester United. The Portuguese, who did not show up at the gathering ending up in the center of several voices of market but in the meantime he acted as testimonial posing with the new jersey of the ‘Red Devils‘, was not in fact included in the list of 31 called up by the new coach Erik Ten Hag.