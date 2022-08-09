Ukrainian resistance grows in Russian-occupied areas

kyiv, Ukraine (AP) — In a growing challenge to Russian control over occupied areas in southeastern Ukraine, militants loyal to kyiv are killing pro-Russian officials, blowing up bridges and trains and helping the Ukrainian military identify key targets.

The growing resistance has eroded the Kremlin’s grip on those areas and threatened its plans to hold referendums in several cities as a step toward Russian annexation.

“Our goal is to make life unbearable for the Russian occupiers and to use any means to derail their plans,” said Andriy, 32, coordinator of the guerrilla movement in the southern Kherson region.

As a member of the Zhovta Strichka — or “Yellow Ribbon” — resistance group, Andriy spoke to The Associated Press on condition that he not give his full name to avoid being tracked down by Russian forces. The group takes its name from one of Ukraine’s two national colors, and its members wear ribbons of that color to mark potential targets for guerrilla attacks.

Ukrainian troops recently used a US-supplied multiple rocket launcher, known as HIMARS, to hit a strategic bridge on the Dnieper River in Kherson, cutting off the Russian forces’ main supply route. The city of 500,000, taken over by Russian troops early in the war, has been inundated with resistance leaflets threatening officials.

Just before the attack on the bridge, leaflets appeared saying “If HIMARS can’t do it, a partisan will help”.

“We give the Ukrainian army precise coordinates for various targets, and the assistance of the guerrillas makes the new long-range weapons, especially the HIMARS, even more powerful,” Andriy told AP. “We are invisible behind Russian lines and this is our strength.”

As Ukrainian forces step up attacks in the region and recapture some areas west of the Dnieper River, guerrilla activity has also increased.

They coordinate with the Special Operations Forces of the Ukrainian Army, which helps them develop tactics and strategies. Those forces also select targets and have a website with tips on organizing a resistance, setting up ambushes and avoiding arrest. A network of weapons caches and secret hideouts has been established in occupied areas.

Bombs have been planted near administrative buildings, in officials’ homes and even on their daily itineraries.

An explosive planted in a tree exploded as the vehicle carrying Kherson prison officer Yevgeny Sobolev passed by, although he survived the attack. A police vehicle was hit by a shrapnel bomb, seriously injuring two officers, one of whom later died. The local government number two in Nova Kakhova died of his injuries after being shot over the weekend.

Guerrillas have repeatedly tried to kill Vladimir Saldo, who heads the Russian-backed Kherson interim government, and have offered a reward of 1 million hyvnias (about $25,000). His assistant, Pavel Slobodchikov, was shot dead in his car, and another official, Dmytry Savluchenko, in a car bomb explosion.

The attacks have prompted Moscow to send anti-guerrilla units to Kherson, Saldo said.

“Every day, special Russian units detect two or three caches of weapons for terrorist activities,” Saldo said on his messaging app channel. “Seizing the weapons helps reduce the threat of sabotage.”

At the beginning of the occupation, thousands of neighbors held peaceful protests. But the Russian army was quick to disperse them and arrest activists, radicalizing the resistance.

Oleksandr Kharchikov, 41, a wedding photographer turned activist in Skadovsk, said he was beaten and tortured after his arrest in a Russian security raid.

“The Russians tortured me for a long time. They beat me with a baseball bat, pinched my fingers with pliers and tortured me with electric shocks,” Khachikov said in a telephone interview. “I had a concussion and a broken rib, but I didn’t give them any information and that saved me.” .

Kharchikov spent 155 days under Russian occupation before escaping.

“The repressions are intensifying. They are creating unbearable conditions for Ukrainians, making it more and more difficult to survive under Russian occupation,” he told AP.

The Russians are offering 10,000 rubles ($165) to anyone who applies for Russian citizenship to strengthen their hold on the region, he said.

Moscow has introduced the ruble as tender, set up Russian cellular networks and cut off Ukrainian television in the area. Giant screens showing Russian news have been placed in main squares.

Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov, also in long Russian captivity, told the AP that some 500 Ukrainian activists had been detained and many of them tortured. Some disappeared for months after their arrest.

In May and June, guerrillas blew up two railway bridges in Melitopol and derailed two Russian military trains, Fedorov said.

“The resistance movement seeks three goals: to destroy Russian weapons and the means of supplying them, to discredit and intimidate the occupiers and their collaborators, and to inform the Ukrainian special services about enemy positions,” he added.

In response, Russia stepped up patrols and introduced regular sweeps to search for suspected guerrilla ties. In these raids, cell phones are checked and those carrying Ukrainian symbols or photographs of family members in military uniforms are detained.

“In a search operation, the Russians isolate the entire neighborhood, stop incoming and outgoing traffic and methodically go from apartment to apartment. If they find any Ukrainian symbols or any ties to the Ukrainian military, they put all family members in a filter camp,” Fedorov said.

“At best, people are told ‘Get out of here if you’re against Russia,’ but it also happens that some people disappear,” he said.

Of the 150,000 people who lived in Melitopol before the war, more than 60,000 have left.

Promoscow authorities are preparing a possible referendum in Melitopol and other occupied areas on joining Russia, conducting security raids and handing out Russian passports, Fedorov said.

“We will foil the Russian referendum. We will not allow a Russian gunpoint vote,” she said. The mayor stated that no more than 10% of the population sympathize with Moscow and that half have left.

Guerrillas have tied yellow ribbons to buildings where voting would take place, a warning to residents that they could be bombed during the vote.

The resistance ranges from radical activists to teachers and pensioners who sing Ukrainian songs in parks and secretly wear blue and yellow ribbons.

“The Russians expected to be greeted with flowers, but they were met with the fact that the majority of the people consider themselves Ukrainian and are ready to offer resistance in many ways, from gathering information to setting fires and blowing up the occupants,” he said. Oleksii Aleksandrov, who owned a restaurant in the southern port of Mariupol.

In a recent gesture of defiance in Mariupol, a young man draped in a Ukrainian flag stood in a street next to a theater destroyed by Russian bombs. The photo circulated in the Ukrainian media and the president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, praised him in a message to the nation.

“It was a very brave thing, and I would like to thank you for this action,” Zelenskyy said. “This man is one of the many who are waiting for Ukraine’s counterattack and will not accept the occupation under any circumstances.”

Although pro-Russian sentiment is strong in Ukraine’s industrial heartland, the Russophone region of Donbas, a guerrilla movement has also sprung up there.

Luhansk Governor Serhiy Haidai said six Russian soldiers had been wounded last month in the city of Sievierodonetsk when their vehicle was blown up in a guerrilla attack shortly after the city was taken. They have also attacked railways, affecting deliveries of Russian ammunition and other supplies.

“The guerrillas have acted quite successfully,” Haidai told the AP. “They have not only distributed pamphlets. They have also destroyed infrastructure facilities. That helps a lot to stop Russian attacks and advances.”

Analysts say that the guerrilla movement varies from region to region and that exaggerating its scope is in the interests of both sides.

“The Russians do it to justify their repression in the occupied territories, while the Ukrainians seek to demoralize the Russian forces and celebrate their victories,” said Vadim Karasev, director of the kyiv Institute of Global Strategies think tank. “It’s hard to believe the stories about Ukrainians giving poisoned cakes to Russian soldiers, but sometimes the myths work better than the facts.”

Yuras Karmanau reported from Tallinn, Estonia.