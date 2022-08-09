Twitter said Cardi B’s daughter is autistic and she responded

“My daughter is not autistic… You can’t call her that.” This was the forceful response from rapper Cardi B after a message posted by a user on Twitter where she claimed that her eldest daughter, Kulture, is autistic and that she should pay more attention to her.

“They can’t call her ugly, so they have to diagnose her with something. Go play in the traffic bitch,” she continued. After her reply, there were many varied responses, some of which asked the singer to stop feeding her haters. “Ignore them. Simple. They want to get to you and you let them,” she put one to her, while another said, “Mommy, stop paying attention to them. That’s literally what they want.”

“Why do they talk about children?” wrote the artist of Dominican origin in another tweet.

In an interview with Essence, Cardi-B and Offset discussed the impact cyberbullying has on them as a family and why they haven’t shared their son’s name Wave for several months.

“We went through a lot of sad things with culture “Terrible behavior that we don’t even go through with older kids,” said Cardi, who is a stepmother to Offset’s children from previous relationships. “So many people post mean, disgusting things just to get a reaction from us.” “Like It” added, “We want to protect our feelings because we get very, very angry and upset.”

The rapper, born in the Bronx, has her daughter culture and her son Wave from her relationship with rapper Offset. This is not the first time that the singer has faced this kind of criticism; During an Instagram live, which was broadcast in April this year, she said, “There is nothing wrong with that disorder. I have friends who have autistic children. But my son doesn’t have that. So if I want to say, ‘Don’t put that shit on my son,’ I can say that. Why am I wrong to say ‘Don’t put that shit on my son’ but the person tweeting that isn’t wrong?

about autism Signs and symptoms Autism spectrum disorders (ASDs) are developmental disabilities caused by differences in the brain. Some people with ASD have a known difference, such as a genetic condition. Other causes are not yet known. Scientists believe that ASDs have multiple causes that, acting together, change the most common ways that people develop. We still have a lot to learn about these causes and how they affect people with ASD. People with ASD often have problems with social communication and interaction, and restrictive or repetitive behaviors or interests. People with ASD may also have different ways of learning, moving, or paying attention. It is important to note that some people without ASD may also have some of these symptoms. These characteristics can make life very difficult for people with ASD.