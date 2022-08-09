“Top Gun: Maverick”: will there be a third movie with Tom Cruise? | Miles Teller responds | SKIP-INTRO

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Miles Teller let it be known his desire to be part of a third film of “Top Gun: Maverick”. “That would be great, but it all depends on TC”, Said the actor, referring to Tom Cruise, producer and protagonist of the first two films. “It all depends on Tom. I’ve been having some conversations with him about it. We’ll see”, he added.

Miles, who has developed a friendship with Cruise over the film, praised the actor and was happy with his experience on set.

“For him, sharing Top Gun with me and a lot of these other young actors has been such a wild ride, and it still is.Teller said.

Miles Teller and Tom Cruise, during a press conference for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ in June 2022. Photo: ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP / ANTHONY WALLACE

“Top Gun: Maverick”, whose premiere was delayed two years due to the covid-19 pandemic, picks up the story of the now gray-haired US Navy pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, played by Tom Cruise, raised US $ 1,006 million by the end of June, the first of the actor to exceed that amount.

For Milles, this is one of the fundamental reasons why the film deserves a third part. “That’s definitely what my team has been saying for these upcoming negotiations.”, joked the actor in the chat with ET.

Tom Cruise in a promotional poster for “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Viewers had to wait 36 ​​years to see the sequel to “Top Gun”. Critics say the Paramount/Skydance production paid off, with some calling it superior to the original film.

Cruise reprises his role as cocky, now veteran, Navy test pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, as he trains to bomb a rogue nation’s uranium enrichment facility. The cast includes Ed Harris, Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, and Jon Hamm.

FACT “Top Gun: Maverick” It’s also the second pandemic-era movie to top $1 billion, following in the footsteps of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which grossed nearly $2 billion.

