Tom Hanks turns 66: what are his best movies

Tom Hanks He is one of the most experienced artists in the world of Hollywood. Throughout his extensive career, he has put himself in the shoes of very diverse characters, personifying them in an exceptional way and managing to get so close to them that he even changed his physical appearance with each new challenge.

But the star of Castaway He is not just an actor, throughout his career he has worked as a director, producer and screenwriter, demonstrating his full potential in each of them. This July 9, he celebrated his 66th birthday, 41 of which he dedicated to the film industry, his great love, after Rita Wilsonhis wife since 1988.

Tom Hanks in his next movie, Elvis.

Tom Hanks He began his studies in theater when he was in college. Such was his talent at a young age that at the end of his academic year he won the award for best theater actor at the institute. His film debut would come in 1981, when he landed a supporting role in the horror film She Knows You’re Alone. Although it was not relevant, that was the beginning of everything.

Then he began to appear in comedies, Bachelor Party and Splash, were some of those until his first success came in 1988, Big. In that production the actor began to be considered, which allowed him to reach philadelphiathe iconic 1993 production in which he worked alongside Denzel Washington Y Antonio Banderas and that allowed him to win his first Oscar.

Tom in Philly.

Since then, the hit list of Tom Hanks did not stop, that is why it is worth remembering what his best films are and putting together an ideal playlist for marathons on a weekend, starting with the aforementioned story directed by Jonathan Demme, which tells the story of a young man who finds out he has AIDS and is fired from his job.

In 1994, Tom Hanks stars Forrest Gump, without a doubt his most remembered role and with which he once again won an Oscar for Best Actor. The film tells the story of a young man with a disability who, while waiting for a bus, narrates his life accompanying historical events in the United States of the 60s, 70s and 80s.

In Forest Gump.

In 2000 he would premiere Castaway, which gave him an Oscar nomination that could not be won this time. In this production, hanks brings to life a systems analyst who is stranded on a desert island after a plane crash. His memorable Chuck Noland does everything to survive, even when his family and friends give him up for dead and stop looking for him.

Dozens of films could be listed in which Tom played a memorable role and perhaps impossible for other colleagues to achieve. Some of them that no one should stop seeing are apollo 13, Saving Private Ryan, Catch Me If You Can, toy story, The terminal, The Da Vinci Code Y Captain Phillips among so many others.