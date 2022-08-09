Tom Hanks sold his Fiat 128

Tom Hanks, among his favorite cars, had a Fiat 128 and now he sold it for charity.

Many Hollywood actors have classic and historic cars in storage or kept some that were part of their movies.





One of them is Tom Hanks who had a Fiat 128 stored in his garage.





The mentioned Italian car appears in the movie “The Post”, from the year 2017.





The Fiat128 of the interpreter of “La Terminal”, “Náufrago” and “Forest Gun”, among other successful films, was auctioned for 24,375 dollars.





All proceeds from the sale will go to fund Southern California Public Radio’s charitable projects.









Tom Hanks’ 128





The 128 in question is a 1975 model, with specifications for the North American market, it was sold in San Francisco, and was restored several times until the famous actor bought it in 2017.





The difference with those that circulated in our country is that this Fiat 128, being for the USA, had two doors instead of the usual four of ours.





The car was yellow, but changed to green and underwent touch-ups with chrome accessories.





The car appears to be in good condition and quite original, although it is old, the odometer reads 15,000 km.







