Tom Hanks looks unrecognizable in ‘Elvis’ trailer

austin butler and Tom Hanks are Elvis Presley and his manager Colonel Tom Parker in Elvisthe new film by Baz Luhrmann that will be released in the United States in June this year.

The filmmaker’s film The Great Gatsby Y Moulin Rouge It already has a trailer and everything looks very promising. Just like in movies like the gucci house either the vice presidentthe main star of the film on duty looks quite different from what is usually seen in his usual jobs.

The change is noticeable in Butler, but much more so in Hanks, who, characterized as Parker, has, for example, a completely different nose from his and an atypical hairstyle.







Hanks plays Colonel Tom Parker.



The emotional trailer hints at what the biopic will be about. It will focus on the complex relationship of more than 20 years between the rock star and her manager. Along the way, Presley meets the people who marked his life, like his wife priscillainterpreted by Olivia DeJonge.

Involved in his character

To find out more about Parker, Hanks and his wife had dinner with Priscilla, who is now 76 years old.

In dialogue with The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the actor said that the Colonel “was both a genius and a scoundrel.” It is worth noting that Parker will be one of the few villains?, if not the first or the second, that Hanks will do in his very long career.







Butler is Elvis Presley in the King of Rock biopic



“He was a very disciplined man, but also a guy that you might want to check your wallet to make sure you still have all those fives and tens,” Hanks said of the Dutchman who died on January 21, 1997, at the age of 87 years old.

Contrary to what he thought, Priscilla was very kind to the man who accompanied her ex-husband for many years of his life.

“I was hoping to hear stories about the mistrust I had of ‘Colonel Tom’ Parker all these years. And she said, ‘No. He was a wonderful man, and she wishes he were alive today. He took very good care of us. He was a scoundrel in his own way,’” Hanks commented.

The production of the film

The film, which comes through Warner studios, has been in the works since 2014. That year it was first mentioned that Luhrmann could take charge of it.







The “real” Elvis.



Before Butler they were on the bill Ansel Elgort, Miles Teller And till Harry Styles. Finally, the Australian director specializing in musicals decided on the actor who had shone in Little invaders and in a spin off of High School Musical.

Filming began in January 2020 and was stopped when Hanks and his wife contracted the coronavirus (they were among the first celebrities to suffer from it). The recordings were resumed in September of that year and today, as we have already reported, there are only a few months left for its premiere.

