Tom Hanks and Robert Zemeckis are making a new movie

In the film industry, there are plenty of actor-director pairings that become iconic for their constant collaborations. In that sense, surely the combo composed of Tom Hanks and Robert Zemeckis is one of the most iconic… and well, now they are getting ready for a new project.

Recently, it was announced that both stars will reunite -in their roles as actor and director respectively- for a new film based on the graphic novel. here. And that’s not all because the scriptwriter is added to them Eric Roth, uniting for the first time in years the trio of figures that shaped Forrest Gump.

Tom Hanks, Robert Zemeckis and Eric Roth reunite in a new tape

It seems that to Tom Hanks He doesn’t like to rest very much. In 2021, we saw him star in the tape finch of Apple TV + and for this 2022, he will co-star in the biopic of Elvis Presley (HERE the official trailer) with Austin Butler for Warner Bros. Now, the good Tom already has one more project in the bag with some old colleagues.

The actor will once again work alongside renowned director Robert Zemeckis in what will be a film adaptation of the graphic novel here. In this installment, it will be Eric Roth who is in charge of putting together the script. As Deadline indicates, this is the first time in almost three decades that this team has come together to work together on a feature film, being Forrest Gump (1994) the last time the third saw their faces.

But this does not mean that they have not worked together in the previous years as such. Tom Hanks has collaborated with Zemeckis and Roth separately ever since. The actor and director Zemeckis have done the same in the tapes Castaway (2000), The polar Express (2004) and are currently involved in a new adaptation of Pinocchio for Disney.

Zemeckis was also a producer on the aforementioned finch 2021. On the other hand, Roth and Hanks have worked together on Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close of 2011. Now yes, hold on that with this team together we can trust in a great cinematographic delivery.

And what will ‘Here’ be about?

As we mentioned above, Tom Hanks, Robert Zemeckis and Eric Roth they will meet again on the film set for what will be an adaptation of the graphic novel here by Richard McGuire. This story was originally published in 1989 in a magazine for which he only submitted six pages in 1989.

McGuire took up the story and in 2014, he delivered an expanded version of his comic that was a resounding success. Broadly speaking, the plote focuses on a room and everything that has happened in it over thousands of years. For now, that is what is known and it remains to be seen how the story will be adapted for the cinema. There is still no agreed release date, confirmed cast or other details, but we will be attentive to what comes out in the future.

