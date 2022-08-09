Tom Cruise plans to make a musical with the writer of Top Gun: Maverick

Since the 1980s, Tom Cruise has managed to establish himself as one of the most popular actors in Hollywood, especially when it comes to action movies. With Top Gun: Passion and Glory – 54%, Risky Businesses – 96%, Eyes Wide Shut – 74%, Jerry Maguire: Love and Defiance – 85%, and mainly the Mission: Impossible franchise – 61% has become the favorite face of audiences who recognize him as one of the action figures that has managed to stay current.

If something has identified Cruise’s career, it is his love for big risks, although this means a headache for those behind his films, and just as this implies making his risk scenes or even paying to try new extreme experiences, within the cinema he is also willing to explore new paths. His career has been noted for chases, high-speed planes, confrontations with beings from other planets and great dramas.

But there are several things he still wants to explore further, and he’s willing to risk it all. In 2012 he had a title that did not get the best reviews, The Age of Rock – 41%, where he took the path of music, a role for which he prepared himself just as he would have done in his other films. But she still has the curiosity to head towards musicals, and even comedy; and it seems that he already has an accomplice who will support him in this adventure.

Christopher McQuarrie, director of the saga of Mission Impossible from Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation – 93% to Mission: Impossible 8 and writer of Top Gun: Maverick – 98% are those who are willing to bet on a series of new projects with the actor, including a musical and a project not yet defined starring Les Grossman, a peculiar character he played Tom Cruise in A Movie War – 83% of Ben Stiller, something totally different from what the star has done.

According to what is reported dead linethe actor and director are already in the early stages of three independent projects from Mission: Impossible; The musical is expected to go far beyond his portrayal of rocker Stacee Jaxx, including not only singing, but also dancing; In addition, the birth of a new action franchise is expected, of which not much is known so far, there have only been leaked images of the actor practicing flight speed, an aerial sport that involves parachutes.

On the role of Grossman, the neurotic movie executive that Cruise rocked with an outrageous look and dance steps in the credits of A movie Warit is not known exactly where it could go, if it could star in something or just have a special participation somewhere, especially since it is a character that belongs to ben stiller. While all these projects are defined in a work table, Cruise continues to enjoy his latest success.

Now most of us have witnessed how a story can pick you up three decades later and work much better than the original, and that is Top Gun: Maverick not only did it surprise by becoming the highest grossing film starring Tom, as well as the highest grossing in recent times – leaving Spider-Man: No Way Home as a case apart – 92% –, because after several weeks it continues to break collection records, putting the Titanic crown in danger – 88%.