‘Top Gun: Maverick’ It is the most successful film of the year and one of the highest grossing in historyas it now stands as the seventh biggest movie in history at the US box office, surpassing the success of James Cameron ‘Titanic’.

The film has a great cast, but unone of the best athletes in history could have been part of it: Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamiltonwho in an interview with Vanity Fair (VF) revealed that Tom Cruise offered him a role, but he had to turn it down.

Tom Cruise offered a role in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ to Lewis Hamilton and the pilot rejected it

The British admitted to being a fan of the first installment of ‘Top Gun’so when he found out that Tom Cruise was working on a sequel, he did not hesitate to try his luck to be part of it. “Basically, I’m friends with Tom”Hamilton told Vanity Fair before adding: “Cruise”.

“So when I heard the second one was coming out, I was like, ‘Oh my God, I have to ask him.'” he added. “I said, ‘I don’t care what role it is. I’ll even sweep something, I’ll be a cleaner in the back,’” counted.

According to FVCruise not only said yes, but told Hamilton that he didn’t have to settle for being a cleaner. and that he could be a fighter pilot. Nevertheless, the Mercedes driver had to decline the offer, as he realized that the filming would take place during much of the Formula 1 season.

The seven-time world champion driver insisted that he could not sacrifice preparation to appear on set, stating that he is a “perfectionist”, so he was forced to contact Cruise and director Joseph Kosinski to turn down the role in what he described as “the most annoying call he’s ever had.”

Despite turning down the role, the pilot continues to make his way in Hollywood, as he is one of the producers of a Formula 1 movie to be directed by Kosinski (director of Top Gun: Maverick, Tron, Oblivion). Brad Pitt will also participate in the film.