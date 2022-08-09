Today’s ephemeris: What happened on August 9?

ANDn BRAND we tell you the most relevant ephemeris of the August 9 and we reveal what is celebrated, who was born on this same day and who died.

First of all, we can attend to the Richard Nizon’s resignation as President of the United States over the Watergate scandal. Nixon resigned the presidency on August 9, 1974. Watergate was the theft of documents from the Watergate office complex in Washington, DC

Another historical fact is the murder of American actress Shanon Tate, something that director Quentin Tarantino reflected, in his own way, in his latest film: ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’. Tate and four other people were killed by the manson family in the house where I lived with the director Roman Polanski.

What happened on August 9?

865: near Miranda de Ebro the battle of Morcuera is fought, in which Muhammad I of Córdoba defeats Rodrigo de Castilla.

1902: King Edward VII is crowned in the United Kingdom.

1930: Betty Boop makes her debut in the short Dizzy Dishes.

1934: On August 9, Herg begins serializing in Le Petit Vingtime the comic strip that will later be known as The Blue Lotus.

1936: Jesse Owens wins his fourth gold medal at the Berlin Olympics and becomes the first American to win four golds at an Olympics.

1939: formation of the Second Francoist Government of Spain (1939-1941).

1942: Indian leader Mohandas Gandhi is arrested in Bombay by the British Army, launching the Quit movement.

1952: the city of La Plata in Argentina is renamed Ciudad Eva Pern, following a decree by the executive branch to honor Evita after her death.1

1969: in the mansion on Cielo Drive in Los Angeles (California), members of the La Familia sect (of Charles Manson) murder five people, including the famous actress Sharon Tate.

1974: In the United States, Republican President Richard Nixon resigns due to the corruption, abuse of power and espionage scandals known as Watergate. He is succeeded in the presidency by Republican Vice President Gerald Ford.

1992: closing ceremony of the Barcelona 1992 Olympic Games.

1995: The Police arrest three suspected members of ETA in Palma de Mallorca who planned to attack the Royal Family.

1995: in the Chichontepec volcano (El Salvador), at 20:14, the Aviateca flight 901 crashes; It is considered the worst plane crash in the history of that country.

2001: in the Sbarro restaurant (in Jerusalem) 15 people die after the explosion of a bomb.

2002: in the District of Cacadu (South Africa) the repatriated remains of Sara Baartman (Gamtoos River, 1789 – Paris, 1815), a slave of the Khoikhoi ethnic group (pejoratively Hottentot) exhibited in British and French circuses, are buried.

2003: The second and last phase of the shipment of Spanish troops to Iraq begins with the departure from the Torrejn airport.

2006: Entry into force of the Catalan Statute.

2008: Russian troops begin the Battle of the Kodori Valley, where they have occupied Georgia since 2006 and claimed by the breakaway republic of Abkhazia.

2009 – Chelsea Football Club win their fourth FA Community Shield by defeating Manchester United 4–1 on penalties.

2011: Three young Romanians die when a fairground attraction breaks in Villacaas, Toledo, and the seat in which they were traveling collapses.

Who was born on August 9?

1915: José María Pujadas Ferrer, Catholic priest, founder of the Youth Promotion Encounters Movement.

1918 – Robert Aldrich, American filmmaker

1921: Elas Amzaga, writer.

1923: Luis Álvarez Lencero, poet, sculptor and painter.

1927: Alejandro Mieres, painter and plastic artist.

1927 – Robert Shaw, British actor

1928 – Bob Cousy, American basketball player

1930: Carmen Balcells, editor.

1931 – Jaime Peir, footballer

1932: José Antonio Aguiriano, politician.

1934 – Cynthia Harris, American actress

1935: Joaquim Jord, actor and director.

1936: José Luis Uribarri, journalist.

1940: Mercedes Alonso, actress.

1943: Lorenzo Sanz, businessman and former president of Real Madrid.

1944: Ricard Miralles, musician.

1944 – Patrick Depailler, French Formula 1 driver

1944 – Sam Elliott, American actor

[1945–BarbaraDelinskyAmericanwriter

1947: Jaume Sabat, soccer player and coach.

1947 – Roy Hodgson, British footballer and manager.

1952: Ángel Ríos, politician.

1953: Alberto Saiz, politician.

1957 – Melanie Griffith, American actress

1957: Juan José Guerenabarrena, journalist.

1958: José Manuel González-Pramo, economist.

1959 – Michael Kors, American fashion designer.

1960 – Toms Reones, footballer

1961 – Brad Gilbert, American tennis player

1961 – John Key, New Zealand politician

1962: Gabriel Sopea, poet and composer

1962 – Hctor Manuel Herrero, Argentine soccer player.

1962 – John Hot Rod Williams, American basketball player

1963 – Whitney Houston, American singer and actress.

1968 – Gillian Anderson, American actress

1968 – Eric Bana, Australian actor

1968 – McG, American filmmaker

1969: Paloma Tortajada, journalist.

1970 – Chris Cuomo, American journalist.

1972 – Aitor Huegn, soccer player.

1973 – Kevin McKidd, British actor

1976 – Jessica Capshaw, American actress

1976 – Audrey Tautou, French actress.

1977 – Mikael Silvestre, French footballer

1978: Ana Serradilla, Mexican actress.

1979 – Matas Bize, Chilean filmmaker.

1980: Nuria Cabanillas, gymnast.

1981: Mariazel Olle Casals, host, actress and model.

1981 – Julin Cerd Vicente, footballer

1984 – Gaizka Tokero, soccer player

1985 – Anna Kendrick, American actress

1986: José Manuel Casado, soccer player.

1990 – Bill Skarsgrød, Swedish actor

Who died on August 9?

1936: Florentino Asensio Barroso, bishop.

1942 – Edith Stein, German nun and philosopher

1948 – Hugo Ferdinand Boss, German fashion designer.

1949 – Harry Davenport, American actor

1962: Hermann Hesse, Swiss writer of German origin. 1967: Pedro Garfias, poet.

1969 – Cecil Frank Powell, British physicist, Nobel Prize in Physics in 1950.

1969 – Sharon Tate, American actress; murdered by Charles Manson.

1971: Manuel Lozano Garrido, writer.

1973 – Charles Daniels, American swimmer

1974 – Bill Chase, American trumpeter

1976: José Lezama Lima, Cuban writer.

1976: Mariano Ozores Francs, actor.

1979: Chus Alonso, soccer player.

1980 – Jacqueline Cochran, American pilot.

1995: Jerry Garcia, American musician (Grateful Dead).

1996 – Frank Whittle, British engineer

2003 – Gregory Hines, American actor and dancer

2008 – Bernie Mac, American actor and comedian

2011: Bartomeu Fiol, poet.

2012 – Al Freeman, Jr., American actor and director

2012 – David Rakoff, Canadian writer, journalist, and actor

2012 – Mel Stuart, American filmmaker

2016: Celestina Marrn, communist militant.