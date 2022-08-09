Today Cristiano Ronaldo is more suited to an average reality than to an absolute big one?

The point concerns the weight – in a locker room and in a balance sheet – that CR7 ends up assuming: his the role of centralizer is unavoidableeven manages to transcend his behaviors and actions, becoming a sort of inexorable price to pay both in the media and in the locker room (and this too, at Juve, was made with great clarity even in the story made afterwards).

However, current events tell us about a necessary rethinking of certain priorities: CR7 deserves a surprising Romanesque finish like that offered by a return to the Sportingcould allow itself to be absolute icon in a reality far from European footballcould at the same time become a leader and a symbol in a club willing to settle in the football elite starting on a run. Different ideas and possibilities from the usual, far from the obsession with winning, but potentially vital to finish with a flourish.