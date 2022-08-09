Today Cristiano Ronaldo is more suited to an average reality than to an absolute big one?
How many Ronaldos are there? No, we are not referring here to the eternal ambiguity between CR7 and the Phenomenon – aka Luis Nazario da Lima – but the discourse simply revolves around the Portuguese, a Cristiano Ronaldo. On the one hand there is, according to the numbers, a player who even after leaving the real Madrid managed to keep an average goal with few equals, managing last season to score 6 goals in 7 appearances with the jersey of Manchester United in Champions and systematically close to (or beyond) the share of 30 goals of the season in the previous experience, that of Juventus.
On the other hand there is also the other side of the coin, one contradictory nemesis of the champion blessed by statistics: a bulky, expensive, a luxury that bewitches and then generates regrets, feelings of guilt, second thoughts. Salvatore della Patria in the first place and then a boulder for the accounts and balances of a club, a hero and then a necessary sacrifice: an even schizophrenic dichotomy, also illuminating on the deformities of football, which the Portuguese is following in his last seasons and that we have known discover (with surprise) also in Italy.
The idea that Cristiano Ronaldo is now more congenial to a medium-sized sports reality compared to a prominent club it can certainly appear as a mere provocation: however, it is not a question of associating a concept of mediocrity with the champion and repeatedly Golden Ballit would be pure myopia, it would be clearly heretics.
The point concerns the weight – in a locker room and in a balance sheet – that CR7 ends up assuming: his the role of centralizer is unavoidableeven manages to transcend his behaviors and actions, becoming a sort of inexorable price to pay both in the media and in the locker room (and this too, at Juve, was made with great clarity even in the story made afterwards).
Inside clubs with a huge history, iconic realities and a bombastic name, the expected outcome is that of a short circuitthinking about Cristiano Ronaldo placed in this 2022: a club with a great history, which must therefore focus on an excellent average level and on victory as an imperative, it cannot afford to revolve around such a cumbersome fulcrum, so bright that it draws attention away from the rest. The result is there for all to see: surreal hashtag (#RonaldoOut), impatience and skirmishes with the coach on duty, as well as a definitely worn relationship with his own fans, those who once idolized him.
A similar fulcrum deserves, in terms of history and value, to actually be the center of a different project: it deserves, in essence, to be able to live in one reality in which there is room for his ego, for its role as a natural catalyst of attention, without this interfering with the plans of a club. The sporting parable of CR7, one of the most glorious ever, could therefore lead to an evolution different from that of the pursuit of excellenceof the club obliged to aim for the Champions League and success in the league.
An emerging reality or a club not obsessed with winning as the only possible goal could give the right push for a virtuous career ending, for a different path. It becomes clear the deviation from the figure that has always been associated with CR7: the top as the only contemplated outcome, the maximum goal as a lifestyle and the impossibility of being satisfied, the idea can therefore appear disconnected from the athlete and the character.
However, current events tell us about a necessary rethinking of certain priorities: CR7 deserves a surprising Romanesque finish like that offered by a return to the Sportingcould allow itself to be absolute icon in a reality far from European footballcould at the same time become a leader and a symbol in a club willing to settle in the football elite starting on a run. Different ideas and possibilities from the usual, far from the obsession with winning, but potentially vital to finish with a flourish.
