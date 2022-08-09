Thor’s Tattoos in Love and Thunder, Explained

MADRID, July 18. (CultureLeisure) –

One of the moments that has most caught the attention of fans in Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth installment of the film saga about the God of Thunder, has been the Chris Hemsworth nudethe first complete in a Marvel tape.

A sequence that, in addition to treating the public to the vision of the Australian actor’s chiseled bodyalso contains several secrets to unravel in the tattoos that Thor wears on his back. Engravings and symbols that pay homage to different characters from both the previous films in the saga like the avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

((ATTENTION: THIS NEWS CONTAINS SPOILERS))

Near the middle of the film, Thor travels with Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), and Korg (Taika Waititi) to Omnipotence City to ask Zeus (Russell Crowe) that help them defeat Gorr (Christian Bale), who has already begun his god-slaying.

they do covered with robes to avoid being recognizedand, when trying to take his from Thor to discover the person who was behind it, Zeus leaves the God of Thunder completely naked.

This scene It could already be seen in the trailer of the film, but the general plane of Thor from his back only allowed to appreciate, in a blurred way, a tattoo in homage to Loki. On the tape, however, the shot zooms in and You can see the rest of the figures that Odin’s son tattooed after Endgame.

LOKI, THE GREAT HONORED

The aforementioned tattoo of the horns in honor of Loki, Thor’s brother who died at the hands of Thanos in Infinity War, It is undoubtedly the one that stands out the most on the back of the character played by Chris Hemsworth.

It is the helmet that Loki wears both in the comics and in his film adaptations, and that is his main hallmark. Also, between the horns, which reach to Thor’s shoulders, are the words “RIP Loki“, and between this sentence and the helmet a tombstone is also tattooed.

To the left of the hull, the word “Brothers” is also a clear reference to his deceased brother. Although their relationship was always full of ups and downs, it seems that it improved after what happened in Thor: Ragnarok, and his loss left Thor with a thirst for revenge. that he could see partially satisfied when he sliced ​​off Thanos’s head at the beginning of Endgame.

Under Loki’s case, Thor has a broken heart tattoo. Initially It might look like it’s for Jane Foster, the ex-girlfriend of the God of Thunder who becomes Mighty Thor in Love and Thunder. Nevertheless, the phrase under the heart, “Rest in Mischief” (“Rest in deception”), makes it clear that it is another homage to Loki.





Much smaller in size than the other tattoos, the right part of his back also has a crescent moon, which is another nod to Loki (Thor is the sun and Loki the moon), and the left a flowerwhose meaning is unknown.

Taika Waititi having Thor tattoo the 🪦 emoji on his back will never not be iconic to me. #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/tWnjKopFMw — Baby ♡ Jamie Bower (@BowerxDepp) July 8, 2022

Despite all these tributes in the form of ink, the Loki series, which It’s already shooting its second season, showed that a variant of the God of Deception lives on in the Marvel Cinematic Universeso the marvelite fans are already wondering if there will be a future reunion between the characters of Tom Hiddleston and Chris Hemsworth.

THE REST OF THOR LOSSES

Loki is not the only character that Thor honors with the tattoos on his back. To the right, under the crescent moon, he also has a scroll tattooed with a list of names of people close to him who have died throughout his movies.

The first name on that list is “Mother”, referring to Thor’s mother, Frigga (Rene Russo), who died during Thor: The Dark World. The second, “Father”, who does the same with Odin (Anthony Hopkins), who set out for Valhalla in Thor: Ragnarok.

Under the name of his parents Heimdall’s appears (Idriss Elba), Thor’s best friend who, like Loki, also died at the hands of Thanos at the start of Infinity War. Later, in addition to his tribute in the center of the back, Loki’s own name can also be seen on the scroll.

The last two names are the avengers Natasha Romanoff, Black Widow, and Tony Stark, Iron Man, played by Scarlett Johansson and Robert Downey Jr. respectively. They both died in Endgamethe first during his journey with Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) to Vormir to recover the soul stoneand the second after definitively end thanos by snapping your fingers with the Infinity Gauntlet.