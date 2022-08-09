Thor 4: The mystery of the MCU that was resolved in the reshoots of the film | Films

Irais M.

This important scene clarified doubts that Marvel fans had for years

whether you liked it or not Thor: Love and Thunder, what is not in dispute is that the appearance of Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) in the MCU was one of the highlights of the film. So much so that you wouldn’t believe that one of the main scenes in Mighty Thor was actually written until the plots were being made. reshoots.

Many of us believed that after Thor: The Dark World (2013) Natalie Portman would not return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially since Jane Foster’s breakup with Thor happened sometime before Thor: Ragnarök (2017).

Now, with Foster as Mighty Thor, it was imperative that something be clarified for the public: How and why did he end up with Thor (Chris Hemsworth)? According to Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, one of the screenwriters Thor: Love and Thunder, the idea of ​​telling the story of the relationship between the characters came when the process was very advanced.

“That was something Taika [Waititi, el director] conceived in the additional photography and they filmed it after the main one,” he told The Hollywood Reporter on the montage of the relationship between Jane Foster and Thor, in which their breakup is also explained.

“There was definitely a lot of back and forth about what happened. What do we want to show? They were not only talks with Taika, but also with Chris and Natalie, trying to shape it: ‘How much do we want to show? How much of that is ex-girlfriend and how much Mighty Thor?’”he added.

“It was finding the balance between Jane’s story and what the focus should be. Something that came up was wanting to know more about the past of that relationship, ”she maintained.

Definitely, learn more about the romance of the characters of Thor: Love and Thunder it filled in some gaps that we’ve had since we last saw Natalie Portman’s character.