This was his fight against vasculitis so as not to become blind and deaf. magazine see

Ashton Kutcher He has been one of the most sought after and successful actors of his generation in Hollywood. Movies and series like Two and a half men, The butterfly effect, Jobs and Friends with benefits and to mention a few have led him to international fame. That without forgetting his torrid and commented romance with the actress Demi Moore, as well as their subsequent separation. The actor, aged, who today is married to the actress and model Mila Kuniswith whom he has two girls, lived an ideal moment in his family and work environment.

Ashton Kutcher is married to actress Mila Kunis Photo: Getty Images

However, the same artist will reveal that this has not always been the case. He will make the confessions in a documentary called Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge ‘by National Geographic, where the guest stars converse with the host in cave or hostile environments. Ashton’s early confessions have surprised fans of the talent. And it is that the actor reveals that he recently suffered from an autoimmune disease that left him with serious physical and neurological impairments. He was referring exactly to vasculitis, which puts several senses at risk, including hearing, smell and sight.

Ashton Kutcher suffered from vasculitis

This is what he told Bear Grylls, host of the adventure program. He also said that he was in a recovery process for almost a year trying to restore functioning vision and hearing.

You may also be interested in: The queen who was a victim of bullying and now fights against it

“Two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis that took away my vision, took away my hearing, took away my balance,” she revealed. And before the alarms went off, the actor decided to write an explanatory tweet: “Before there are a lot of rumors, comments, whatever out there. Yes, I had a rare episode of vasculitis 3 years ago (increased autoimmune style). I had some hearing, vision and balance problems right after. I fully recovered. Everything’s fine. Moving forward. See you at the 2022 New York Marathon ″, he mentioned in his account this Monday, August 8.

What is the vasculitis that Ashton Kutcher suffered from?

Vasculitis is a disease in which the blood vessels become inflamed, this inflammation can thicken the walls of said vessels, which reduces the width of the inner tube of these. Hence, there is restriction of blood flow and this leads to organ and/or tissue damage.

Here more life stories of celebrities

There are several types of vasculitis and it is not really a common disease. The disease can be of short or long duration. There are no ages in which it occurs more frequently. It is treated with medication and depending on the damage caused to tissues and organs, the patient requires a long treatment or therapy.

Here the news that are trending in entertainment