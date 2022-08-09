This was Amber Heard’s sex parties when married to Johnny Depp

After all that he experienced in the legal battle of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, it seems that the life of the actress will not yet have a pause of scandals, because in addition to the alleged bankruptcy in which she is, the media continue to delve into her private life.

After knowing the verdict of the Virginia jury on June 1, which turned out to be against Amber Heard ex-wife of johnny depp for the publication of his column Washington Post in which she presented herself as a victim of domestic abuse, the ex-partner continues to generate headlines.

Amber Heard and the sex parties she organized

Now, details were known about how the sex parties organized by the “Aquaman” actress were. According to what is said, Heard liked to share her time with other actors, not only on stage but outside of it.

The parties where they met other colleagues were different from the ones that everyone attended because they had a more sexual tint. The most impressive thing is that very important figures worldwide were involved in this controversy.

As detailed by the website ‘House Inhabit’, directed by the writer Jessica Reed Kraus, the daring parties were held in Los Angeles and the richest and most powerful men in the world, including Elon Musk, arrived there.

🧵Thread: Unlike other threads, we want to make it clear that the following information came from someone named “Gia”, which is a pseudonym to protect her identity. TW: dr*gs, queerbaiting, violence, s*x parties pic.twitter.com/vlhaWEShdF — sea (@vaersac) August 4, 2022

Drugs, a lot of alcohol and sexual activity was the focus of each of them. Tech gods, venture capitalists, founders, top executives, and up-and-coming entrepreneurs gather about once a month for wild nights fueled by booze, sex, and copious amounts of ecstasy.

Other sources gave details to the publication about lesbian orgies and alleged satanic themes which were performed on stages built in residences in this state and in the surrounding area, as well as the Bay Area.

In another part of the article you can read: “Lots of hot young girls rubbing each other in satanic-style leather outfits on stage. Amber in a throne chair in the center, legs spread, like porn stars on display, performing sex acts for a room full of men looking down.”

According to the post, Elon Musk would have known the actress at these parties since 2011, and she would have become “the favorite within the circle by attracting other young actresses, usually homosexual, to act in the shows for the tycoons. It is said that one of the attendees was Tasha Van Ree, Amber Heard’s ex-girlfriend, ”highlights the medium The newspaper.

On the other hand, the women who decided to come to these parties anonymously told House Inhabit’ that Amber was known as “the queen of blackmail” and that she has something very big against Musk to blackmail him whenever she wants.

“The rumor has always been that she has something dark about him and that is why he is in her debt. It doesn’t surprise anyone who knows her. Amber was always filming it. She had a method. She had it under control. She could really f**k Elon,” the post states.