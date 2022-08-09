This Porsche 911 Turbo of actor Denzel Washington is looking for a home

At the Bring A Trailer online auction house looking for a new home for this immaculate Porsche 911 Turbowhose owner is none other than actor Denzel Washington.

Precisely he was the one who bought it directly from the dealer of the German firm back in 1997. But since then, it’s not like I’ve enjoyed it too much either, because this brand new Porsche 911 Turbo from the 993 generation has only driven 18,145 miles, which is something like about 29,200 kilometers. Despite this low mileage, a thorough cleaning did not hurt at all, as you can see in the following video:

Here the experts at I AM Detailing dry ice clean the underside of this sensational sports car from Zuffenhausen, originally finished in gloss black. Precisely with the passage of time, its original tone faded, although it recovered its shine with excellent polishing. So it is not surprising that now this wonder looks like it just left the factory.

This Porsche 911 Turbo is already going for $318,000

And the same goes for its interior, where the original sound equipment is maintained, among other elements.

Unfortunately, the American actor will not be the only one to be able to enjoy this beautiful Porsche 911 Turbo. And as we have said, It is currently for sale, where a whopping $318,000 (298,000 euros) is being paid.. And there is still time for it to continue to climb in price.

Like the rest of the ‘nine eleven’ Turbo of the time, this unit moves thanks to a sensational 3.6 Boxer engine supercharged and of an ‘aircooled’ nature that is capable of providing 408 CV of powersent all this to its four wheels through a six-speed manual transmission.