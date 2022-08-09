This is why they call Kylie Jenner a “climate criminal”

Kylie Jenner, one of the stars of the Kardashian dynasty, has received a cascade of criticism for abusing her private plane to make flights of less than 20 minutes and with distances less than 70 kilometers.

The newspaper Page Six revealed that the artist’s own family is concerned about the extravagant use that the 24-year-old gives to the private jet, especially after a recent trip between Camarillo and Van Nuys, two California towns located 60 kilometers of distance.

The journey, which takes only 17 minutes by plane and 40 by car, was published by a Twitter account called @CelebJets, which records celebrity private plane trips, including names like: Steven Spielberg, Jay- Z, Drake, among others.

According to the local press, the absurdity of the election reached the point that the Jenner had to drive about 30 minutes to the runway to get on the plane.

The short duration of the flight was quickly pointed out by users of the social network and activists, who described the famous woman as a “climate criminal” and “inconsiderate” for using such a polluting means of transport for such a short journey.

(With information from EFE)