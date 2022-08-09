This is what the actors of ‘Titanic’ look like after 25 years (one went bald)










This is what the actors of ‘Titanic’ look like after 25 years (one went bald)

James Cameron’s film Titanic was released in 1977 and received a large number of awards including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Soundtrack, among others to mention. It also became a tape loved by the public, the film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet is a Hollywood icon. And if you want to relive it you can do it in Star Plus.

This tape turns 25 in December and showed us the story of Jack, a young artist who wins a trip to America on the largest and most unsinkable ship. The semblance is based on real events, Titanic is a universal film. Today we show you the transformation that the main actors have had through this time, to remember those sighs and tears that made you live. Remember that you can see it in Star Plus.



Rose DeWitt BukaterKate Winslet

With her performance in Titanic, she was nominated for best actress, but did not win an Oscar.then he got a statuette in the film “The reader” 2009 by Stephen Daldry, she worked on several projects that allowed her to have a family life with her three children and her husband ned rocknrollcurrently delighted us with his performance in the series Mare of Easttown.



Jack Dawson-Leonardo DiCaprio

The passenger of the third class fell in love with the public, but could not win an Oscarthey had to spend 18 years to obtain the statuette and this thanks to the film by Alejandro González Iñárritu, The Revenant in 2016. Likewise, he had the opportunity to share acting with Brad Pitt in 2019 with the film Once upon a time in Hollywood, with Academy Award nomination, his last theatrical success was Don’t Look Up.



Caledon Hockley – Billy Zane

Billy Zane is an American actor and director known for his role as the villain and former fiancé of Rose DeWitt in Titanic, a film that you can see on Star Plus. He also acted in movies and series like “Cliffs of Freedom” Y “Curfew”. He currently dedicates himself to painting and exhibits. He is engaged to the model Candice Neillwith whom he has two children, we will remember him with his slicked-back look, but alopecia invaded his head and we have already gotten used to seeing them without hair.



Molly Brown- Kathy Bates

The American actress Kathy Bates of film, television and theater, played Molly, one of the most beloved characters, with thoughts towards equal rights. The famous she has not only played noble and humble roles, but is also recognized for having been one of the best villains in productions such as American Horror Story. She is an ovarian cancer survivor and mom, she became the president of the Lymphatic Research and Education Network, a condition she has because of her medical history.



Thomas Andrews – Victor Garber

He was the ship designer in Titanic, in 2015 he got married, is dedicated to acting and music, has been nominated six times for an Emmy. In The Flash he was Dr. Stein in season 4 episode 8. He has worked in numerous movies to mention Ability to Escape, Crazy Day, Legally Blonde, My name is Harvey Milk, Oscar winner.



Ruth DeWitt Bukater – Frances Fisher




Captain Edward James Smith – Bernard Hill

He was the captain of the ship in Titanic, tape available in Star Plus. He then worked for major productions such as The Kingdom trilogy of The Lord of the Rings as King Théoden, he lent his voice to the film for Norman.



