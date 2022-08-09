This is the most dangerous feat that Tom Cruise performed in the heights

When we talk about action, risk, speed and height in Hollywood, we can think of several names but the first that comes to mind is Tom Cruise. By reviewing the different shoots of Mission Impossible It is enough to understand that the actor is not scared by anything. The star who played Ethan Hunt in the spy saga born in 1996 he usually poses unthinkable and completely dangerous stunts to add them as scenes in his movies. This is how we have seen him hang from a moving plane, jump into the void with a motorcycle and even swing from the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the tallest building in the world.

Although he is subjecting himself to this type of test with increasing danger, he has been challenging the limits for years. In an interview with David Letterman made in 2004, Tom Cruise revealed how one of the most dangerous aerobatics he performed was. Not because it was going to be lethal for him, but because it included the participation of a crew member who ended up being a victim of the actor’s decisions. Top Gun.

Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible.

“One time we were flying over Colorado, I was flying on this plane where we were going to need to use oxygen. Winds are better tolerated at higher altitudes. We went up and I realized that we could not be at that height. We had to go down because I didn’t have enough oxygen.” started Tom Cruise. Then he remembered: “He had a passenger in the back, so with the co-pilot we realized that if we turned off the oxygen to the guy in the back, we could get to that height.” Then began one of the longest giggles ever seen on television.

From this point in the anecdote, to Tom Cruise it was impossible to contain his laughter. While he cried with laughter and tried to catch his breath, he continued telling what had happened, in addition to clarifying that “It wasn’t dangerous or anything like that”. Nevertheless, David Letterman He had some doubts and decided to investigate a little more about what had happened to this crew member when his oxygen was turned off. Laughing even more frequently, the actor completed: “He was very quiet. He fell asleep ”and then he finished off:“ he woke up. When we were landing, while we were descending. He said: ‘My hands are… I don’t feel my hands. I have a tingle in my hands. I slept the whole thing… It must be because of how he was laying down.’”

In July of the next year, Tom Cruise will return to the cinema with the next film by Mission Impossible. It will be the seventh in the saga of Ethan Hunt and it is known that it will be a story divided into two parts, connecting with Mission: Impossible 8 which has already started shooting. In addition, there is an element that unites both stories and that seems to have had Tom Cruise very infatuated to get it: a submarine that will be seen in the two films that suggests that we will see a challenge that will take a long time for this spy. Will it be his last mission?