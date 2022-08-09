This is how the gameplay of Fortnite will change in the remaining 3 weeks of this Season 1

I just played a game Fortnite in an attempt to try to overcome the Battle Pass that I gave up weeks ago so as not to run out of that Spider-Man skin when I’ve seen myself enjoying the arcs like crazy. It was then that I thought: damn, how cool it would be to return to the wild weeks Fortnite. Then I felt a bit stupid, because the return of the bows corresponds precisely to with the first one of what remains of this Season 1.

But, How will the battle royale gameplay change in the other three that remain until the next season of the game is released? Well, this question is precisely the one I am here to answer today thanks to a series of data released by the leaker known as FNAssist.

Week 2 (March 1-8): it’s called Mobility Week in-game, so expect more items to support this aspect of the game

Here’s all the Wild Weeks currently set to arrive for the remainder of #Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 1: – Bownanza (Primal Week) ✅

– Mobility Week (Movement items)

-Aviation Assault Week (Gliding etc)

– Bargain Bin Week (Gold price drop) There’s no quests added yet. pic.twitter.com/EbUxN96Dga — FNAssist – News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) February 23, 2022

Those of you who know me know that Fortnite I like her more the crazier she gets Epic Games regarding its gameplay, so above all, I look forward to the second week more than any other. Which of the 4 remaining weeks do you want to play harder? Taking into account that the new Season 2 of this Chapter 3 of Fortnite point out ways, it would not be logical think that this does not have an auction that is up to the circumstances.