This is how Selena Gomez joins the Barbie trend

Barbie is one of the most recognized and important doll brands in the world. It has become fashionable again after images of the new movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling were leaked. More and more stars are joining this trend and the last to do so was the American singer Selena Gomez.

-> LISTEN TO YOUR MUSIC IN ENGLISH, 24 HOURS, HERE

The interpreter of ‘Bad Liar’ has shown that she is a fan of Barbie and they have a new pink manicure with purple tints. Nail artist Tom Bachik gave the singer a modern design. “My most recent job at Selena Gomez in a fun and cheerful color to match the energy of this queen,” Tom said in a post on his Instagram profile.

SELENA GOMEZ WILL PRODUCE THE ‘REMAKE’ OF ‘WORKING GIRL’

Although the exact date is not known. Selena Gomez this color transformation was carried out, it is known that pink, in all its ranges, has been present in several of her surprising looks. For example, to celebrate her 30th birthday, the pop star wowed at Versace, wearing a majestic sheer-pink tulle gown that wrapped around her shoulders and neckline.

SELENA GÓMEZ: DIGITAL MAGAZINE GENERATES CONTROVERSY BECAUSE OF HER ANCESTRY

After completing 30 years of life, Selena Gomez He reflected on what he has learned over the years. “Although there are so many words to say, I will just leave it at that. My twenties were a journey through good, difficult and beautiful moments that I will never forget. Each one of them has made me the person I am today,” she stressed.

HOW MANY CHILDREN DOES SELENA GOMEZ HAVE?

Many fans ask if the 30-year-old singer has children, but the truth is that it is only a rumor that she has clarified on many occasions. Selena Gomez has confessed that she is now single and that she has no plans to fall in love with her because she is focused on her musical and film projects.

Listen to Radio Planeta, your music in English and get the latest news about your favorite artists and their music!