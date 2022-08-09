This is how Caitlyn Jenner congratulated Khloé Kardashian on her second baby

Caitlyn Jenner praised Khloé Kardashian for being a “strong” woman after welcoming her second child with Tristan Thompson.

“Congratulations Khloe Kardashian. I love you a lot. You are a very strong woman and a spectacular mother, ”she wrote on Twitter along with a link that confirmed the news.

It was last Friday that it was confirmed that the businesswoman and the basketball player had finally met their son, whom they had via rented womb.

Just a few weeks ago the news was discovered that both were expecting their second child even though they were no longer a couple, as the baby was conceived just before Kardashian found out about Thompson’s new infidelities.

“Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary woman who is carrying her baby. It has been a blessing.” Kardashian’s rep said in July. “We ask for your kindness and privacy so Khloe can focus on his family.”

On the other hand, Jenner has been very estranged from her daughters and the Kardashian sisters since her divorce from Kris Jenner, whom she was married to for more than 20 years.

