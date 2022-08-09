They reveal the premiere date of ‘Thor Love And Thunder’ on the streaming platform, Disney +

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ It was one of the most anticipated films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM), which is part of the fourth installment of the Thor tapes.

The new film, starring Chris Hemsworthwould be the conclusion of the adventures of the ‘God of Thunder’.

For a few days now, Marvel Studios has been screening its latest project on the main movie theaters in the country from the Thursday July 07 in chains like Cinemark, Cine Center, Cine Norte, Multiplex, Cine SASamong others.

And now, after several weeks on the world’s movie charts and after having grossed 302 million dollars in its first weekend alone (today it has more than 698 million dollars at the box office), becoming the fifth best film premiere post-pandemic, they have finally revealed the date on which this production reach the platform “streaming”Disney+.

So if you want to see the production you will have to wait until next Wednesday August 24 of the year in managementwith the hope that it will also be a success in its digital version.

According to the description, the movie “finds Thor on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced: a quest for inner peace. But his retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the God Butcher, who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat , Thor enlists the help of the Valkyrie King, Korg, and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as ‘Mighty Thor.'”.

Tessa Thompson, Chris Pratt Y Jamie Alexander They are also part of the cast of actors who are part of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ With Natalie Portman like the new ‘goddess of thunder’who returns after being absent in ‘Thor: Ragnarök’and the participation of Christian bale What hat, the butcher of gods.