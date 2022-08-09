They report interest of Cruz Azul in Alfredo Morelos

In Blue Cross may not be completely closed your template for the Opening 2022. After the departure of

Santiago Gimenez

with the Feyenoordthe Machine could sign a new striker, who could be worth up to 13 million euros.

After specifying the output of Gimenezit had been speculated that Blue Cross would give confidence to Ivan Morales to take the lead Machine and even the Chilean was present with a goal in the first match.

Cruz Azul would look for Alfredo Morelos

According to media information in Scotlandthe Blue Cross I would have set my sights on Alfred Moreloswho until now is part of the rangers of that country and just in the last season, he disputed the final of the Europe League in front of EintrachtFrankfurtwhere he was injured.

Just that injury took him away from the courts for four months, so he is just resuming activity. It should be noted that the interest of the Celestials in Morelos It is not new, since in 2018 they had already put him on his radar, due to an explicit request from his then coach, Peter Caixinha.

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images GLASGOW, SCOTLAND – AUGUST 29: Alfredo Morelos of Rangers celebrates scoring the winning goal during the UEFA Europa League Play Off First Leg match between Rangers FC and Legia Warsaw at Ibrox Stadium on August 29, 2019 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

At that moment, the high price of the attacker stopped any possibility. Currently, the letter Alfred Morelos is valued at 13 million euros, according to the site Transfermarkt. However, his contract with the rangers It ends in 2023 and for that reason, they would hope to reach an agreement with the club.

For now, Blue Cross keeps to Ivan Morales Y Gonzalo Carneiro as the hopes in the attack. The charrúa arrived for this tournament, just before the departure of Santiago Giménez was announced to play the eredivisie of Netherlandswith the Feyenoord.

Santiago Giménez says goodbye and travels to sign with Feyenoord

