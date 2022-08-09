They deny medical negligence in Clinic 51 of the IMSS of Gómez Palacio

The Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in Durango ruled on an alleged medical negligence that occurred at the General Hospital of the Zone (HGZ) No. 51 of Gómez Palacio, located in the Fidel Velázquez neighborhood, better known as “Chapala”.

Alejandra Hernández publicly denounced the death of her baby after the clinic allegedly refused to perform a cesarean section on the argument that the girl could die if she was born at that time.

Through an official statement, the health institution reported yesterday that it is a priority of the IMSS to provide quality gynecological and obstetric care to its beneficiaries.

It was disclosed that there were conditions that occurred before and during the patient’s pregnancy and that “unfortunately created the circumstances for premature delivery to inevitably occur.”

The IMSS ensures that the medical staff provided the treatment indicated by the clinical practice guide for the care of these cases. But, unfortunately, the evolution of premature labor ended in the death of the baby.

CONTACT

Social Security lamented the loss faced by the family and through the Coordination of Attention and Orientation to the Entitlement, contact was established with the patient before her discharge, offering different institutional instances to follow up on the case.

“The IMSS endorses its commitment to provide quality gynecological and obstetric care to its beneficiaries,” the statement cites.

Alejandra’s public complaint was made known in recent days in El Siglo de Torreón. She was 32 weeks pregnant and it was because her water broke that she went to seek medical attention.

She narrated that upon arrival they told her that they would give her an injection to strengthen the baby’s lungs, in addition to giving her medicine to prevent her from going into labor, since the cesarean section would be scheduled for Sunday, July 31.

The woman was dissatisfied, but accepted the doctor’s order, who assured her that they would be monitoring the baby’s heart rate until she entered the operation.

However, Alejandra continued to feel fluid loss and contractions also began. It was not until her shift change that a gynecologist did an ultrasound and told her that her baby had already died

Alejandra had a cesarean section and the same gynecologist told her that her baby’s death had been negligent. “The health professional also confirmed to me that the death had occurred eight hours before delivery,” she said.

Alejandra has not filed a formal complaint, since she is resting due to the operation. What she did say is that she already has legal advice.

Position

Regarding the indications in obstetric care for a patient of the General Hospital of Zone No. 51, in Gómez Palacio:

* The Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in Durango reported that the medical staff granted the treatment indicated by the clinical practice guide for the care of these cases.

* When Alejandra’s husband went for the death certificate, IMSS personnel told him that it had probably been a problem with the mother. This was released by the baby’s family.