They catch Amber Heard shopping at a discount store

After losing the trial against Johnny Depp, much has been speculated about the financial situation of Amber Heard; The actress was sentenced to pay the actor the amount of 10 million dollars, however, it is likely that she will not be able to meet this requirement, since it is said that her fortune is well below this sum.

Now that the reality of Heard has put her between a rock and a hard place, financially speaking, the interpreter of “Mera” was caught shopping with her sister, but unlike the luxurious boutiques she used to visit, this time they saw her at a discount store in New York City.

According to information published on the TMZ portal, Heard was for several minutes in a TJ Maxx, a place known for its low prices, rummaging through the clothes racks and at one point he argued with his sister about the price of white linen pants . Both Amber and Whitney had a full shopping cart; however, at the time of being captured by the paparazzi they fled from the place.

Read also: Raphy Pina, Natti Natasha’s partner, publishes a photo from prison

As published by the American media, they do not know if in the end Amber and her sister bought any of the clothes they had already chosen, what is a fact is that this could be proof that the Hollywood star is not having a good time.

Let us remember that recently Heard’s lawyers have declared that it is impossible for her to pay the millionaire amount to her ex-husband, they are even seeking to appeal the judge’s decision. Meanwhile, the legal team of the protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean” has indicated that they could forgive the debt to the actress, since the only wish of her client was to clean her image of the accusations of violence that were made against her.

read also: Apio Quijano responds to Lolita Cortés after criticizing Kabah: “Leave us alone”