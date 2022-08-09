“There is a story that may get me in trouble”

GROSBY GROUP

In July, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher made an intimate revelation about the upbringing of their two sons, Wyatt, 7, and Dimitry, 4, which caused quite a stir on the networks and in the media: for them it is not necessary for the boys to take a bath daily. “If you see dirt on them, you have to bathe them, otherwise there is no point”, they expressed. This week, the actress returned to touch on the subject of parenting and she revealed what is the fact that she considers her “greatest failure as a mother”.

the protagonist of the black swan participated in the segment of the YouTube channel of Ellen Degeneres Mom Confessionsand she had no qualms about telling which event in her life as a mother makes her least proud. “Well, there’s a story that might get me in trouble.”began recounting, aware that what he was about to reveal could arouse another wave of criticism.

And continued. “There was a boy in the nursery where my children went who was not very nice and one day he pushed my daughter. She told me what had happened and instinctively I asked if she had pushed him back.”

“She, amazed, told me no… And I told her that the next time, she would do it, push him, say ‘no, thanks’ and walk away,” he recalled. “I turned around, saw Ashton’s face, like, ‘No!’. But I continued: ‘Follow yourself. Don’t push him down stairs, out of a hammock or down a slide, push him so he falls to the ground‘” he confessed. And she concluded: “That was my biggest mistake as a mother.”

In another part of the interview, Kunis was asked to give some advice to those who are thinking of becoming parents, and he did not hesitate: “You are little terrorists! Don’t negotiate with them because it won’t do any good.”

The actress also told what are the traits that her children inherited from her. “My daughter is just like me. She is independent, feisty, and incredibly smart. She has a million answers to every question and she’s never wrong.”

On what was the creepiest thing her children said to her, she recalled: “Once, I was trying to get them to eat something they didn’t want to eat, and one of them told me: ‘You always say that everyone likes different things and that’s right. I don’t like this and it’s fine.’ The way he told me made me think he was right, but it’s not creepy, it’s cute for a 4-year-old.”

In August, Kunis and Kutcher chatted with the podcast Armchair Expert, hosted by Dax Shepard and Monica Padman, and weighed in on the debate about soap and its effects on the skin. Between jokes and controversy, the topic led to the frequency with which each person bathes, and the changes in routine that occur when the family grows.

The Ukrainian naturalized American actress took the floor and confessed: “I didn’t have hot water when I was a kid, so I didn’t take much baths anyway.”. Then he went a step further and assured that this did not change with motherhood: “When I had children, I didn’t wash them every day either, I was never that mother who bathed her newborns.”

Kutcher interrupted her and agreed that they only bathe their children when they are visibly dirty. As if all this were not enough, the actor revealed that he prefers not to use soap all over his body every day: “I wash only my armpits and crotch every day, and nothing else”.

The drivers asked him if his habits change when he exercises, he explained that he rinses his face “to remove the salts” and then he does take a full shower, but preferably without soap. The successful Hollywood couple closed the issue with the curious strategy they put into practice to clean their children: “Here’s the thing: if you can see the dirt on them, you have to bathe them, otherwise there is no point”.

A month later, the actor made fun of his own sayings by uploading a funny clip to social networks in which he is amazed and annoyed when he sees that his wife is bathing the children.