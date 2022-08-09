Theatre, poetry, music, performance and Something Unexpected, upcoming events of Veranos de la Villa – Madrid News

Veranos de la Villa, the festival organized by the Department of Culture, Tourism and Sports of the Madrid City Council, continues with its program offering a wide variety of shows for the enjoyment of locals and visitors.

In the seventh week of the festival, Maña arrives (Conde Duque, August 16 and 17), a show halfway between artistic installation and stage performance signed by Manolo Alcántara, National Circus Award 2021. In Maña, Alcántara choreographs an action everyday until turning it into the show itself, a creation in which craftsmanship and poetry play an essential role.

That same Tuesday, August 16, the Parque de la Bombilla hosts the last session of the Cine Caliente series, curated by La Juan Gallery. For this last appointment, the chosen film is Legally Blonde (Robert Luketic, 2001) and the one in charge of dissecting the adventures of the mythical character of Elle Woods played by Reese Witherspoon will be Pupi Poisson, a well-known drag artist on the Madrid night scene. The musical entertainment will be provided by Cascales, the Spanish musician, producer, DJ and journalist Agustín Gómez Cascales.

On August 16 and 17, the Saramago poetry recital in company will inaugurate the programming that will host the Claustro del Pozo of the San Isidro Secondary Education Institute. The show, which celebrates and honors the memory of the Portuguese Nobel Prize winner on the centenary of his birth, is performed by José Luis Gómez, actor, stage director and full member of the Royal Spanish Academy of Language.

In the same space, on July 18, the multi-instrumentalist Wolfrank Zannou, the prima ballerina of the National Ballet of Spain, Inmaculada Salmón and the actor and writer Mario de la Rosa present Trivium , a show created exclusively for Veranos de la Villa at the that atmosphere, plasticity and introspection come together to immerse the viewer in a journey where they will feel the embrace of music, dance and poetry.

The zarzuela will be the protagonist of the Claustro del Pozo of the San Isidro Institute on August 19 and 20, with ¡Sereno!.. Ábreme la zarzuela , a show in which the tenor and director Enrique Viana and the pianist Miguel Huertas will review the classics of the genre with fragments of Torroba, Sorozábal, Alonso, Serrano, Moraleda and Bretón, among others, in a tribute to the night watchman, that recurring character in the skits of our lyrical theatre.

On August 21, it is the turn of Verde Prato and Maestro Espada, who, in collaboration with Etxepare Euskal Institutua, recover the Basque and Murcian musical tradition, taking them to unexpected and therefore surprising and exciting places. This double program will also take place in the Cloister of the Well of the San Isidro Institute.

The festival will also shine that week at Matadero Madrid with Muljil (August 17, 18 and 19), from the Korean group Elephants Laugh. Plaza A in Matadero Madrid will host a performance carried out in collaboration with the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, in which the artists will have the local community in order to be part of it, exploring social issues with the aim of stimulate the public to reflect on how they perceive themselves and where the limits of society are.

Musical week in Conde Duque

This week will also feature the annual event Sounds in the Patio (August 18). In its third edition, four bands and artists take to the stage of the Patio Central who, from different styles that reach audiences of different ages, show and represent the good health enjoyed by the Madrid music scene.

Interrogación Amor is the latest proposal from Madrid’s lo-fi (low fidelity) scene and the group in charge of opening the day. With their sound, close to bedroom pop and articulated from an eminently queer discourse, they have just released their first album, Vómito y Mariposas.

It will be followed by Jordana B., the musical project created by María Solá, an artist from a family of actors who, in 2019, begins to set her poems to music under this pseudonym (a nod to the film Submarine). Since then, she has continued to work on an original project, for which she still has many surprises to come.

Baywaves will take over on stage with their personal sound of disparate influences such as the Psychemagik or Too Slow to Disco compilations, combined with Brazilian rhythms or more modern references such as The Internet, Thundercat or Stereolab.

Madrid’s Germán Salto closes the night, presenting his new work, an album full of seventies reminiscences and round pop songs that is one of the sensations of the year in national rock.

On August 19, Alizzz, one of the most important composers and producers in Spain, will present There has to be something else, an ambitious post-indie project where guitars and sharp production ideas shine. Opening the night will be Judeline, with whom Alizzz has already collaborated on her Disqualified project.

On August 20, Veranos de la Villa organizes a big party that will include several artists who will pay tribute to the great female icons of world music in Divas, which will range from Raffaella Carrà through Lola Flores to Dua Lipa or Beyoncé.

On August 21, something unexpected will return for another year. During the last four editions, this event has become a tradition that wants to be maintained and rooted in hot weather Madrid. A concert by an artist whose name will only be revealed when he goes on stage, as has happened in previous years with Vetusta Morla, Morgan, María José Llergo and Carolina Durante.

The ROBOTIZZATI exhibition also continues this week. Italian Fashion Experiments, organized in Madrid by the Italian Embassy and the Italian Institute of Culture of Madrid at Serrería Belga, which tracks the influence of robots on Italian fashion and celebrates the deep link between science, technology and creativity.

All the cultural proposals of the festival can be consulted on the official website www.veranosdelavilla.com

