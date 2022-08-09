The unbearable lightness of the content we see in streaming, by Elena Neira

Little has lasted the pull to ‘The invisible agent’. Fifteen days after its release, the film had almost completely faded into conversation. It is one more example of how ephemeral the life of films released on streaming platforms is, digested and expelled from our neural circuit almost as quickly as they have been consumed. Week after week, productions to which time, work and resources have been dedicated fall into oblivion, dragged by a commercial cycle so fleeting that they will hardly be in a position to recover what they invested.

That nobody seems to be interested at this point in ‘The invisible agent’ is worrying, especially if you take into account one detail: it is the most expensive movie than netflix has produced to date. The 200 million invested in making it have been of little use, putting renowned directors (the famous russo brothers), the first-rate cast that stars in it (headed by Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas) and the ambitious global marketing and promotion campaign that has accompanied it. The results have been very modest. According to data released by the company itself through its Netflix Top 10 ‘site’, the film is around 100 million hours viewed. This would mean, for a movie that is 122 minutes long, that 50 million households have seen it from start to finish (that is, a quarter of the platform’s total subscribers). The figure has fallen far short of the record for ‘Red Alert’, the biggest movie success in Netflix history. This action film, starring Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds, closed its first 28 days on the platform with 364,020,000 million hours viewed, four times more than the Russo film.

Streaming has brought innumerable benefits to our lives. The platforms offer convenient access to a very abundant amount of titles, many of them exclusive premiere, at an affordable price. But, in parallel, a few drawbacks have arisen. In that madness to try that the subscriber does not cancel the account, these services have entered into an absurd (and unsustainable) battle to have the most attractive and widest catalog possible. It is there, in the overwhelming volume, where part of the problem lies. Being able to choose from an abundant offer has eliminated in one fell swoop the expectation that was previously generated by waiting for a much more limited offer. Now we always have something new to see. The platforms have thrown us headlong into such a frenetic rotation of news that it is frankly difficult for everything we see to settle in our memory as something relevant. The film whose premiere caught our attention quickly becomes a fuzzy memory because, the following week, as many new releases fight again for our attention. And if we miss the train on the weekend, the product becomes something “old”, lacking that sparkling novelty to which dopamine has made us addicted.

The relevance of yesteryear was built with a handful of releases that had a simple mechanism to get our attention. They found their place because they had time and space to matter to us and to generate the oxygen of a long commercial life: word of mouth What used to be thought of as a craftsman’s workshop has become an assembly line with a constant product output. The trace of what we have just seen disappears under the next product that the platform puts us in front of. The society of abundance has multiplied our options but has transformed the way we appreciate things, the way they last, our ability to remember and also to yearn.

Netflix’s proprietary fast fiction machine has run amok. And it’s a problem, because not even the most abundant buffet in the world will satisfy us in the long term if the aftertaste is bland. Creating phenomena with a minimum of persistence in the era of inexhaustible supply has never been so difficult and necessary to survive.