“The true story of the robbery of the century”: lives of thieves

Should performers or illusionists teach their trick? In Argentina in 2001, the banks and a national decree allowed, more through manipulation than magic, to keep the savings of a good part of the middle class. Five years after that infamous corralito, a group of people (thieves, scrutinizers, ordinary middle-class people with trades) decide to carry out the most fantastic robbery in the history of the country. The robbery of the century, the perfect trick.

More than a “bank run”, it was a race against the banks, an almost athletic test of intelligence, logistics and even humor. In a Rio bank (today Santander) in San Isidro, after methodically studying it for a whole year, they staged what the press called “the robbery of the century.” As Bertolt Brecht said for the anthology, “What is robbing a bank compared to founding one?”

With its explicit title, The Thieves: The True Story of the Robbery of the Centurydirected by Matías Gueilburt, achieves more than it promises. Like the famous poem by Raúl González Tuñón that describes the thugs from before (“The thieves wear a gray cap, a dark scarf and a striped shirt”), he builds an epic of that assault that took 23 hostages with toy weapons, of which dumped in sewers, stole millions of dollars and jewelry from safes. And like Tuñón’s poem, it is loaded with sleight of hand and charm.



In 2020, Ariel Winograd took the story of the robbery to fiction, with Guillermo Francella and Diego Peretti.

The robbery of the century: the true work of art

Thieves it is a docufiction, which even with its advertising production design, or thanks to it, is not afraid of kitsch. This is clear in the interviews, especially with Fernando Araujo, also known as “the artist” and brains of the operation.

Halfway between Zen, cannabis culture, martial arts, Osho readings and a face that seems to combine that of Fernando Burlando and the gaze of a Federico Klemm, in Araujo it is always about “theft considered one of the fine arts”. In fact, he exclaims in a performative tone “ART, ART!” when the film shows the moment of capturing him. He is someone who abandoned painting to make his total work of art: a bank robbery.

If the art of this century is built on the idea and the concept, rather than on expression or realism, the main protagonists of the robbery, Luis Mario Vitette Sellanes (“The man in the gray suit”), Rubén de la Torre, Sebastián García Bolster and the aforementioned Araujo got involved in a clean masterpiece without fatalities.

And for this they combined the performance to entertain the Grupo Halcón negotiator: the technique of disguise, the fine engineering work of Bolster to drill the safes, the suits that Araujo designed to circumvent the alarms and the flat drawings to be able to dig a hole under the bench. An operatic whole. The theft of the century It is therefore a film about passion and obsession, often creative.

And it’s not that the band was overwhelmed by a feeling of Robin Hood or that they acted out of ideologies. The phrase, almost the main axiom of the film and that Araujo states (“I’m not against capitalism… I just wanted a piece of your business”) is exemplary. Even more: here and in its own way the film takes on a Brechtian mise-en-scène.

people and characters

In the film, people become the characters they played: Araujo most of the time, Rubén de la Torre filmed in a bank and re-enacting the robbery but surrounded by mannequins, and Luis Mario Vitette Sellanes, a yarmulke on his head in a theater and reciting, like a parliament, the lines with which he negotiated with the police. Appearance reminiscent of the great documentary the dogabout the true story of the film dog day afternoonalso about a bank robbery.

The theft of the century was also a successful 2020 movie, which recounted the event in the key of fiction, with stellar figures such as Diego Peretti or Guillermo Franchella. Successful at the box office, it is the 13th most watched film in Argentine cinema. But if that one abstracted the story to condense it and turn it into a more classic story, the new Netflix production widens its limits (just like that Río de la Plata that the director, Gueilburt, frames over and over again). Something that is signed almost at the end when the wonderful “Where is my mind” by the Pixies sounds, while each of the participants is asked about the current location of the loot. And the thieves smile and work their magic again. It is that no good artist or magician reveals his tricks.

Classics of illicit association

Also known as “heist movies”, bank robbery movies are a sub-genre of their own. And as such, they have unwritten laws and conventions that are usually characterized by the planning and execution of theft.

Sometimes, instead of a bank, it is a safe, which takes us directly to the western and the beginnings of the cinema with The Great Train Robbery (1903).

When the old gangster cinema became stylized in the 40s and 50s and became what we know today as film noir, the subgenre had great titles, such as The Asphalt Jungle, The Killing (by Stanley Kubrick and honored at The Thieves: The True Story of the Robbery of the Century) either The Killerson a story by Hemingway.



“Street Dogs”, Quentin Tarantino’s 1990 classic with a group of elegant criminals.

Permeable, this type of cinema also crossed the Atlantic where its contact with French or Italian cinema gave some notable examples. Especially Rififi, Bob Le Flambeur of Jean-Pierre Melville and comedy The usual strangersconsidered one of the best examples of commedia all’italiana of all time.

In the 70s he continued with classics like The hit Y dog afternoon, the latter based on a real event. However, despite being associated with the classic period of cinema, it never lost its validity. Modernizers like Michael Mann or Quentin Trantino always took gender into account.

Movies like Heat, Reservoir Dogs (which cleverly avoided the assault and only showed its consequences to play with the conventions of time) or Jackie Brown are some examples.

Even Batman, The Dark Knight by Christopher Nolan begins with a bank robbery by a commando dressed as clowns, as a nod and tribute to The Killing. Something similar was done by one of the greatest classics of contemporary cinema: Point Break, with the bank robberies committed by “the gang of former presidents”. Another unbeatable movie from the 90s, Hard to Killachieved a tremendous scene when the thieves, to the sound of Beethoven’s “Hymn to Joy”, drilled into the safe.

In recent years, some powerful and spectacular examples of the genre have come from titles like Dragged Across Concrete, Den of Thieves either The Town, directed by Ben Affleck. And even the blockbuster crime saga of Dany Ocean, played by George Clooney, can be inscribed in this tradition of stories. What is the safe deposit box of a great Las Vegas casino but the treasure of a hyper bank? All the paraphernalia of techno-security is added to it, as an obstacle on the way to money or jewels, which requires increasingly specific knowledge to achieve the perfection of the blow.

