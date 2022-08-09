The trauma that Olivia Newton-John could never forget

Olivia Newton-John not only will she remain in the memory of the world as the adorable Sandie from grease or her unforgettable songs but, and above all, as that brave woman who publicly faced a long 30-year battle against breast cancer. The Australian woman passed away last Monday, August 8, at her ranch in Southern California at the age of 73, accompanied by family and friends. And since the news was known, the love forged from her in her relationship with the public and the industry blossomed in torrents. Social networks have been flooded with dedicated messages in her honor, with thousands of users highlighting the special place that Olivia had in their lives through a character, movie or song, but also as a champion of the fight against this terrible disease. . And not just anonymous people, but also stars like her friend and her partner John Travolta, as well as Nicole Kidman, Goldie Hawn and her daughter Kate Hudson, Sharon Stone and a long etcetera. Even her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was soon filled with flowers upon hearing the news.

And it is that Olivia Newton-John He dedicated his life to the show, to making us vibrate with his voice and that natural joy that he transmitted through his big eyes or wide smile. Nevertheless, behind all that charisma and the heavy backpack of her personal fight against cancer in the past three decades, the actress also lived with an event that she could never forget.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 29: Olivia Newton-John attends the VIP Reception for the Upcoming “Property of Olivia Newton-John” Auction Event at Julien’s Auctions on October 29, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Olivia’s most personal battle began in 1992, the day she was first diagnosed with breast cancer. On the same weekend that her father died. She was quick to break the news to the world, she canceled publicity for the album she had just released and her first tour in ten years, and she got down to business with the treatment. She managed to overcome it on that occasion, focusing almost entirely on becoming an activist and spokesperson for the investigation of this type of cancer. And it was at that time, in 1996, that she met the cameraman and illuminator Patrick McDermott a year after the divorce from her first husband and father of her daughter, Matt Lattanzi.

Born in South Korea, McDermott was adopted by an American family when he was 2 years old, married actress Yvette Nipar in 1992 but divorced two years later, filing for bankruptcy in 2000 over $30,000 in debt while received a court order to pay the $8,000 he owed in child support. Throughout that time, he had an up-and-down nine-year relationship with Olivia Newton-John, with various breakups and reconciliations…until Patrick’s mysterious disappearance during a June 30, 2005 fishing trip off the coast of California. They had broken up again but no one had noticed her absence until several days later when she did not attend a family event planned for July 6. And they only called the police on the 11th.

The Coast Guard could not find any trace after so many days, announcing that it was very likely that he had drowned at night and, since then, he has practically been given as presumed dead. However, conspiracy theories did not take long to try to find an explanation for what happened. Especially since McDemott was familiar with this type of fishing trip (where he spent almost a whole day on the high seas) and because a friend of the cameraman practically ruled out any idea of ​​suicide by saying that he had seen him “sad” about the breakup “but not shot down” before boarding. He had gone on the trip alone, not knowing any of the other 22 passengers. His belongings, such as his passport, wallet and car keys were on the boat, while his car was still parked where he had left it.

Patrick McDermott and Olivia Newton-John (Photo by Jeff Vespa Archive/WireImage for Tourism Australia)

But there are those who believe that Patrick McDermott faked his own death to evade taxes, others claim to have seen him in Acapulco with another woman -although there is no evidence of this-. Moreover, a private investigator hired by an American television program said in 2010 that he had found him alive in Mexico after having faked his death to collect life insurance, but there was no evidence either. And in 2016 the Australian magazine Women’s Day He assured that investigators had found him in Sayulita, Mexico but, again, there is no evidence.

However, despite the breakup, the event deeply affected Olivia Newton-John. In 2009, four years after his disappearance, the star of grease confessed in an interview that she continues to feel haunted by the trauma of having lost a loved one in this way.

“I think there will always be a question mark… I don’t think I’ll ever really be at peace with that.”“he told the magazine Australian Women’s Weekly (via new york post). And, as I previously pointed out, conspiracy theories never ceased to exist, being a death marked by the pain of a breakup and the feeling of leaving something unfinished in the face of an inexplicable disappearance. Moreover, according to a close source consulted by the magazine Women’s Day in 2021, “The whys and wherefores of Patrick’s disappearance have bothered Olivia for years. […] He was never able to give her closure or lose hope.” (via Nickiswift) Even McDemott’s ex-wife, Yvette Nipar, has been announcing for several years that she has a book written about Patrick, the relationship and disappearance. And according to the aforementioned publication, both women would have forged a friendship through the pain and confusion that the matter caused them. However, the book has not yet seen the light of day, even though Yvette continues to talk about it today. in their networks.

Olivia Newton-John avoided talking about it in interviews or publicly, and in the 17 years since the disappearance, she only did so a couple of times. “It was very hard” He said some time later in an interview on the Australian program 60 minutes in 2016.”It was lost at sea, no one really knows what happened.”

But… did you live wondering what happened, if the theories were right? “It is human to wonder” sentenced. “But you know, those are the things in life that you have to accept and let go of.” he pointed out although the question of what happened always remained in his mind.

“I live on but of course questions arise. He is human” pointed.

The actress’s own daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, spoke of her mother’s pain when conspiracy theories announced that she had found him alive. “It’s devastating, we lost someone.” the young woman said in 2016 to the Australian magazine new ideas (via The country), who was only 11 years old when Patrick disappeared from their lives. “She couldn’t believe he was alive after all this time.” He added about his mother’s reaction to the information released.

Despite the stalking of theories and the pain of such an abrupt farewell, Olivia Newton-John moved on with her life, marrying three years later John Easterling, the founder and president of Amazon Herb, who was by her side until her death. . But, as we can detect in her words, the questions always remained in the air.

