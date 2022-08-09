The text was written entirely by myself

Taylor Swift once again denies the plagiarism allegations of her Shake It Off and says she wrote the lyrics completely by herself.

Taylor Swift (Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Taylor Swift continues to deny that she was inspired by the song “Playas Gon ‘Play” by Sean Hall and Nathan Butler for her “Shake it off”. According to the two musicians there would be clear similarities such as the one between the original “playas gonna play” and Swift’s words “haters gonna hate”, for what is a cause that has been going on for years and that has come back to attention. media after the accusation was dismissed in 2018 before the accusers appealed in 2021 and a judge denied the songwriter’s request for dismissal because she felt there were enough elements of similarity.

“The lyrics for Shake It Off were written entirely by me Taylor Swift said in an affidavit filed on Monday. Until I learned of the plaintiffs ‘request in 2017, I had never heard the song Playas Gon’ Play and had never heard of that song or the 3LW group. ” text and music together with her co-authors Max Martin and Shellback who assisted her in music. Swift explained that to write the hit – which now has over 800 million streams on Spotify and 3 billion views on Youtube – she took inspiration especially from his own life: “In writing the lyrics I drew in part from the experiences of my life and, in particular, from the relentless public scrutiny of my personal life, ‘clickbait’, public manipulation and other forms of negative personal criticism that I learned I just had to shake off and focus on my music. “

Swift explained that she never listened to the song that she would copy (prior to the lawsuit) and that she wasn’t allowed to watch MTV when that song was released. “Before writing ‘Shake it Off’, I had heard the phrases ‘players will play’ and ‘haters will hate’ uttered countless times to express the idea that one should shake off negativity” quoting for example the song “The outsider. “by Eric Church of which one of the lines reads” Yeah, the player’s going to play, and a haters going to hate “. The singer-songwriter’s attorney reiterated that “it’s not unusual for a hit song to be cited by contenders hoping for a profit based on feeble claims that their own song has been copied.”