the story behind the video that Hugh Jackman shared on Instagram

A few years ago, a video of a boy with autism with his father at a Coldplay concert circulated on social networks. The video, in which father and son performed the song Fix You, immediately went viral due to its strong emotional charge. Recently, the actor Hugh Jackman He has recovered the video and uploaded it to his Instagram account, giving visibility to Huillo’s story.

Who is huillo?

Huillo is the name of the boy who, in 2016, starred in that video. Diagnosed with autism at the age of 4, music has always been a great help to him and his family. From a very young age, Huillo began to listen to the groups that his father played for him at home, among which was the band of Chris Martin.

Martin himself, seeing the video, decided to get involved and support the musical career of Huillo, who for several years has been sharing his music through his social networks. In April 2022, he was invited by Coldplay to get on stage and sing with Martin some of the group’s songs at their concert in Mexico City. Once again, Huillo went viral, surpassing the video and two million views on YouTube.





We are all huillo

From that first video that went viral in 2016, Huillo and his family launched the Todos Somos Huillo platform, with which they intend to make Huillo’s disease visible and, more particularly, to show the positive effects that music has on the lives of people with autism.

For this reason, one of the main objectives of the platform, as stated on its website, is to found a music school where each child receives specialized attention that takes into account their musical abilities and talents. In short, a school where there is room for all kinds of children and where everyone can grow as people.

