The special deck of cards designed by Takashi Murakami for UNO

Once again Takashi Murakami (1962) amazes and broadens the boundaries of contemporary art. Or at least of his vision of contemporary art. After all, the Japanese artist has built a large part of his career on the mixture of high and low art, between fine arts and art applied to commercial products. This time, however, the partnership is truly unexpected.

Many collaborations with famous brands that Murakami has undertaken over the years. Crocs, Supreme (2020), Vans (2015) and Macy’s. Only to remain within the merchandising designed to stimulate the sale of sports shoes, t-shirts and skateboards. In the world of fashion, his collaboration for Louis Vuitton. But even in music the forays are frequent. In 2007 she designed the album cover Graduation of the American rapper Kanye West. In 2018 he did the same with Kid Kudi. In 2009 at Art Basel he presented a sculpture in collaboration with the singer and producer Pharrel Williams. In 2019 she directed a video clip for Billie Eilish.

Now the time has come for one of the simplest and most popular board games in the world: ONE.

The deck features Murakami’s signature motifs – smiling rainbow petaled flowers and sharp-toothed bears – plus an image of Murakami himself rendered as a cartoon. Four of the cards are double-sided and, when joined together, create two different poster-sized images.

If for Murakami it is not the first collaboration outside the world of art in the strict sense, not even for UNO it is the first contact with visual art. The project Artiste Series has already brought the works of artists such as Jean-Michel Basquiat, Shepard Fairey And Keith Haring.

A commercial operation that exploits the extremely recognizable style of some famous artists of history. A solution that exploits their aesthetic power, but at the same time brings them to the attention of a wider audience. But if this in some examples (The Gioconda by Leonardo, The starry night by van Gogh, the portraits of Frida Khalo) led some works to inflate, in the case of Murakami the operation seems perfectly in line with his practice.

