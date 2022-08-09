The size they threw at Humberto Sichel comparing him to Ben Affleck

The fact occurred in the midst of several comments about the complex relationship that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have had since they got back together.

Not everything is serious on screen and the members of Chilevisión News who took a few seconds to joke with Humberto Sichel as a result of the momentary separation between Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck.

It all started as a result of the fact that from the media they reported on the alleged break between the couple of Hollywood. The incident occurred when he was closing the news block of CHVgiving way to Karina Alvarez Y with you live.

Just like the afternoon shows, everything was going according to plan. However, everything suddenly changed as a result of a comment from Patricia Venegasco-anchor of the news.

Maybe you might be interested…

“Let’s ask our colleague Karina Álvarez (about the Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez). Because getting married, that is, well, let’s talk on WhatsApp, so anyone, “he began by saying.

Nevertheless, Karina Alvarez came out with a creative response. “Another thing is with the guitar. As they told someone out there…”, she answered, leaving the ball bouncing.

“Besides, they had already been married and had known each other for about 30 years. Let’s give ourselves some time!”, he replied. sichel in the middle of the comments.

The comment for Humberto Sichel

It was in this context that the detail about Humberto Sichel that linked him to Ben Affleck for his relationship with Macarena Pizarro. “They have everything at hand. All the possibilities with technology go together, so the statement is weird. La Ro (Rocío) was sending you a message Toti (Sichel), but I still don’t know what he wants to tell you, “he said. Karina Alvarez.

“What do you think Ben Affleck. That’s what they tell me”, they commented on the screen, provoking the reaction of the host of with you live. “Nope! I think they would not leave you on the other side, ”she pointed out.

“No, it’s just that it’s very difficult. Ok, now, the last question to close this. Are they supposed to stay together? That’s what I don’t understand.” sichel before the jokes