The secret of Julia Roberts to not fall into the temptation of junk food

To always look radiant and be healthy, actress Julia Roberts decided to put aside junk food, sugars, processed foods and even alcohol, and without a doubt, having a healthier diet has added points to her skin.

August 07, 2022 4:38 p.m.

The 54-year-old American actress, Julia Roberts, is one of the clear examples that indicate that age is just a number, since she shines like a woman half her age. According to the information issued by the fitnessclone portal, she eats healthy basic foods, however, she has a balance in her diet, since she does not like extremism.

Julia Roberts

In his revelations issued on the same portal, Julia revealed that he loves bread too much to give it up. Among his daily consumption foods are eggs, salads with animal protein, fish and whole grains, he also loves cookies.

Although she has an amazing body Julia Roberts He confessed that starving himself is like punishing himself, and therefore, he avoids doing those types of diets. In order to satisfy himself, he chooses to eat a lot of fresh fruits and vegetables so he doesn’t crave junk.

To stick to her meal plan, she seasons her meals with roasted garlic, which adds a lot of flavor to her dishes. In addition to loving bread, Julia Roberts He also has a great weakness for pizza, and even, according to what is broadcast by the fitnessclone portal, he gained 10 pounds in the filming of Eat Pray Lovebecause of this food.

Julia Roberts eating pizza in the movie Eat, Pray, Love

One of the dietary tips Julia Roberts is to put aside the empty calories of alcohol, you prefer to drink a lot of water, for this reason your skin has a healthy appearance.