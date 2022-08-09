The Sachel is the fall 2022 cut for medium to long hair

According to hair and beauty specialists, the star cut for next autumn will be him: “The Sachel”. Once we have left the heat of summer behind, the time of the gods will return cuts autumnal: they are layered, enveloping and slightly longer.

The first name it was not chosen by chance: literally in English The Sachel indicates the satchel, a symbol of the classic return to school that takes place after the holidays, when you fill your backpack with books and notebooks to return to class in September. In addition to this small detail, The Sachel also indicates the base from which this cut starts, which is a mix between The Shag and The Rachel.

The Sachel, the origin of the cut

Let’s take a step back and understand together how this cut was born, because as often happens the origin of a new trend has its roots in the fashions of the past, and this is also the case.

In the past there was the Shag

The Shag it was revived by celebrities like Miley Cyrus and Billie Eilish, after Rihanna had resurrected it from the 1990s years ago. It is a rather short and complex cut, made up of many layers of hair cut at different lengths, which become more disheveled and ruffled around the face. The locks on the top of the head and on the side play the main role in the final effect: short, disheveled and rebellious.

Then came the Rachel

Even the cut The Rachel it saw its heyday during the 90s and has recently returned thanks to some stars like Hailey Bieber and Kaia Gerber. In this case it is a medium cut, slightly longer than the shag and that reaches the height of the collarbones.

Autumn 2022 is the turn of The Sachel

The Sachel bases these characteristics, winks at the bangs which, however, seem almost empty, so much so that they remain lateral on the face, in a sort of reinterpretation of the classic curtain fringe. The lengths, on the other hand, are scaled and fringed in order to outline the face and delicately fall on the shoulders.

It is no coincidence that the cut for next autumn once again takes its cue from the 90s that we know are back in fashion. Could it therefore not be referring to this decade the most popular hairstyle for autumn 2022?

Fall 2022, is The Sachel the cut for you?

Given its characteristics, it must be taken into account that it is a medium-long cut. The Sachel is the ideal cut for: